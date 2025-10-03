Indonesia’s radioactive shrimp case threatens livelihood of millions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indonesia's shrimp industry has seen a 30-35 per cent drop in processing absorption after radioactive contamination was found in a US-bound shrimp batch in August, its farmers' association reported.

The shrimp came from a Jakarta-area industrial estate, later confirmed to contain Cesium 137. Its nuclear agency is now pinpointing the affected area's size. Indonesia, the world's fifth-largest shrimp exporter (six per cent of global exports), sends two-thirds to the US.

While the radioactive finding was in just one shrimp consignment from one company, PT Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS), U.S. and other foreign buyers are now waiting to determine whether all shrimp from Indonesia is safe, said Andi Tamsil, the head of Indonesia's shrimp farmers' association.

Prices have fallen by up to 35% in several regions, he said.

"Since BMS was added to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's red list, shrimp absorption from farmers has decreased by around 30%-35%," Tamsil told Reuters.

In 2024, Indonesia exported about 215,000 tonnes of shrimp, valued at about $1.7 billion, according to government data. The U.S. is the main market for Indonesian shrimp, accounting for 63.7% of the total exports, followed by Japan.

"If this continues, millions of households that depend on this industry from upstream to downstream are at risk of losing their jobs," Tamsil said.

open image in gallery A worker sorts shrimps at a farm in Kebumen, Centra Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The shrimp industry had become the victim of negligence and the incident had shaken public confidence, he added. "This fatal mistake has caused the U.S. to question the safety of our food."

Indonesia established a task force after the U.S. FDA issued an advisory to American consumers, distributors and sellers not to eat, sell or serve frozen shrimp imported by BMS, doing business as BMS Foods, after their products were associated with Cesium 137 contamination.

So far, the U.S. FDA has listed 10 brands associated with BMS.

Cesium 137 is present in the environment mainly from past nuclear testing or accidents, like Chernobyl and Fukushima, according to the FDA's website.