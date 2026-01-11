Indonesia first country to block Grok over sexualised images of adults and children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indonesia temporarily blocked Elon Musk's Grok chatbot due to the risk of AI-generated pornographic content, becoming the first country to deny access to the AI tool.

The move comes after governments and regulators from Europe to Asia have condemned and some have opened inquiries into sexualised content on the app.

xAI, the startup behind Grok, said it was restricting image generation and editing to paying subscribers as it tried to fix safeguard lapses that had allowed sexualised outputs including depictions of scantily clad children.

The government views the practice of non-consensual sexual deepfakes as a serious violation of human rights, dignity, and the security of citizens in the digital space," Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid said in a statement.

The ministry has also summoned X officials to discuss the matter.

Mr Musk said on X that anyone using Grok to make illegal content would suffer the same consequences as if they had uploaded illegal content. xAI replied to Reuters' email seeking comment with what seemed to be an automated response: "Legacy Media Lies".

Elon Musk’s AI programme Grok has sparked outrage after allowing users to create sexualised images of women and children (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Indonesia, with the world's biggest Muslim population, has strict rules that ban the sharing online of content deemed obscene.

The European Commission had ordered X to retain all documents relating to its AI chatbot for longer while the bloc ensures compliance with its rules after condemning it for producing sexualised images, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Sweden joined the chorus of criticism saying the AI-generated images were unacceptable, after the country's deputy prime minister was targeted by a Grok user's prompt this week.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the images as "a kind of sexualised violence" and said: "It's distasteful, unacceptable, offensive."

xAI has put some restrictions on the image generation function of its Grok chatbot on X after widespread backlash. Users had been able to ask Grok directly on X to edit photos of people, including removing items of clothing and putting them in sexualized poses - often without their consent. Grok then published these images in replies on the social media platform.