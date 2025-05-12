13 dead in blast during Indonesia military’s disposal of expired ammunition

Thirteen people have died during military ammunition disposal in Indonesia’s West Java on Monday.
This is the second such event involving expired military ammunition in the country in the past over one year. In March last year, a massive fire broke out at a military depot, which caused a series of explosions.
According to the military spokesperson, Kristomei Sianturi, among the dead were nine civilians. Four were military personnel.
Authorities have launched an investigation. The probe will also try to determine how civilians were able to get near the ammunition disposal site, Wahyu Yudhayana, a second army spokesperson, said in a televised address.
More follows
