An Indonesian teenager died after allegedly being hit with a police officer’s tactical helmet, sparking outrage over what human rights groups describe as an “extrajudicial killing”.

Arianto Tawakal, 14, was allegedly assaulted by a police officer in Maluku province. The police officer claimed he was monitoring illegal street racing. The family denied the allegations that the boy was speeding.

The videos, which have been widely circulated on social media, show the boy covered in blood.

Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director, Usman Hamid, described the attack as a “serious violation of human rights”, according to local news reports.

Local reports said he was assaulted by a member of the Indonesian National Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob), second brigadier Masias Siahaya, who struck him with a helmet, leading to his death.

The victim’s family said the teenager was riding a motorcycle with his older brother, Nasri Karim, on the pillion seat when the officer allegedly jumped out from behind a tree and struck the rider in the face with his tactical helmet, Amnesty reported.

The boy lost control of his motorcycle and the two were sent hurtling forward, with Tawakal’s head dragging along the asphalt.

He was taken to the Karel Sadsuitubun Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead due to severe brain haemorrhaging.

Police said Mr Siahaya swung his helmet in the air several times to signal the boy to stop. However, the helmet allegedly struck the teenager on the temple, causing him to lose control and crash into another vehicle ahead.

Rijik Fikri Tawakal, the victim’s father, denied the claim that his son had been given any warning to stop and said there was a crowd at the scene.

“My son (Arianto) was shocked when this officer raised his helmet and immediately struck his face,” Mr Rijik said.

“What I regret is that they lifted my child as if he were an animal,” he said.

Mr Hamid said the case shows a pattern, highlighting a previous death of student Gamma Rizkynata Oktavandy in Semarang.

“This amateurish approach reminds us of the police violence case that claimed the life of a student in Semarang, Gamma. Instead of acting firmly and thoroughly uncovering the facts, the police accused Gamma of being involved in a brawl,” Mr Hamid said.

“Their cover-up of the truth only further undermines public trust in the police," he said.

Mr Siahaya was detained by the police soon after the incident, said public relations head of the Maluku Regional Police senior commissioner Rositah Umasugi.

"He is being detained to be held accountable for his actions in accordance with the applicable legal processes,” Ms Rositah said, according to Tempo, adding that he will undergo both criminal and ethical proceedings.

If found guilty, he would face dismissal without honour, she added.

Police said they are still investigating the incident, establishing sequence of events, including the claim of illegal street racing.

Police said there were witnesses at the spot who who say there were vehicles racing and that the officer took preventive action.

“However, whether the actions taken were in accordance with procedures or not is what we are currently investigating,” said Tual police chief Whansi Des Asmoro.

On 8 August 2025, a police inspector was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined 200m rupiah (about $11,900) for fatally shooting 17-year-old Gamma Rizkynata Oktavandy, according to local media reports.

The court found the officer guilty of using excessive force in the incident, which sparked public outrage and renewed scrutiny of police conduct and accountability.