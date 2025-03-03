Shooting of Philippines pet dog with arrows sparks outrage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal rights activists and local residents expressed outrage after a pet dog was found critically injured with arrows embedded in its body in the Philippines.

The dog, named Tiktok, was left with injuries that would require long-term care following the attack last week in the Negros Occidental province.

Tiktok was shot with five arrows in the Murcia area of the island, BACH Project PH, a nonprofit that rescued the dog, said. The group said the dog was recovering but would require therapy to regain mobility in its left leg.

Animal rights advocates and local authorities announced a reward of $5,500 (£4,363) for information leading to the arrest of the attacker.

A suspect had been identified but not arrested, BACH Project PH said in an update on Sunday, adding that an investigation was going on.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society said it was “horrified” by the attack. “This blatant act of cruelty cannot be ignored, and even more chilling is that Tiktok’s suffering is not an isolated incident,” it said.

“Such violence against these innocent animals is deeply disturbing and serves as a painful reminder of the ongoing devaluation of Aspin lives. Too often, Aspins are seen as easy targets to subject to cruelty, whether through slingshots, guns, or other forms of abuse.”

Aspin, native to the Philippines, is one of the most popular dog breeds in the country.

The Tiktok attack has reignited discussion on the need for stronger protections for animals in the country. Lawmakers and advocacy groups have called for amendments to existing laws to impose stricter penalties on offenders and enhance animal welfare education.

Senator Grace Poe, one of the lawmakers who have moved an amendment to the animal welfare law, demanded stricter laws to protect animals against such “barbaric acts”.

“Such cruelty to an innocent creature has no place in our civilised society,” she said. “What will stop the perpetrators from shooting humans next time? We call on the residents to help the local government unit and animal welfare groups in finding the individuals who harmed Tiktok.”

The senator said the “shocking incident” should drive the federal government to expedite the passage of the revised Animal Welfare Act.

The Animal Welfare Act of the Philippines provides for punishing anyone found guilty of animal cruelty with imprisonment and fines but activists argue that enforcement remains weak.

Murcia mayor Gerry Rojas condemned the attack on Tiktok as “barbaric” and offered legal assistance to prosecute those involved in the incident.

“Mayor Gerry M Rojas strongly condemns the recent act of abject cruelty and cowardice against an innocent dog within our community,” his office said. “He emphasizes that such barbaric behaviour is unacceptable and does not reflect the true values of Murciahanons.”