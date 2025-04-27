China seizes control of disputed reef and plants national flag near Philippine military base
Chinese media says coastguard units entered remote sandbank, known in China as Tiexian Reef, ‘to exercise sovereignty’
China’s coastguard has seized control of a disputed reef near a key Philippine military base in the South China Sea, according to state media reports, a move that adds to rising tensions between Beijing and Manila.
Photos published by Chinese media show members of the coastguard planting the national flag on Sandy Cay, known in China as Tiexian Reef.
The small sandbank lies close to Thitu Island, also known as Pag-asa Island, where Philippine forces have maintained a long-standing outpost.
The Global Times newspaper, an English-language outlet run by the Chinese Communist Party, ran photographs of the operation and said it took place in mid-April.
The coastguard, it said “exercised sovereign jurisdiction”, displayed the Chinese national flag and “cleaned up plastic bottles, wooden sticks, and other debris”.
They also carried out “video-recording of illegal activity” by Philippine forces, the report said.
The development comes amid growing tensions between Beijing and Manila, who have blamed each other for environmental damage to disputed features across the South China Sea.
Philippine officials told the Financial Times that Chinese personnel appeared to leave the reef after planting the flag. There was no indication that China had established a permanent presence or constructed facilities on the reef.
Sandy Cay’s proximity to Thitu Island, which hosts a Philippine military facility and a newly inaugurated coast guard base, makes the incident particularly sensitive.
The Philippines has accused China of escalating maritime aggression, while Beijing continues to dismiss the allegations and assert it sweeping claim to most of the South China Sea, despite an international ruling rejecting its sweeping territorial claims.
The Trump administration said reports of China seizing Sandy Cay were “deeply concerning if true”. James Hewitt, spokesperson for the National Security Council, told the Financial Times: “Actions like these threaten regional stability and violate international law. We are consulting closely with our own partners and remain committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
The incident also coincided with the ongoing "Balikatan" joint military drills between the Philippines and the United States, which Beijing has criticised as a destabilising move. The exercises run from 21 April to 9 May and were set to involve more than 14,000 Filipino and American soldiers.
China’s foreign ministry said this week that the joint exercises “undermine regional strategic stability” and accused the Philippines of “collusion with countries outside the region.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments