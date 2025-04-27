Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China’s coastguard has seized control of a disputed reef near a key Philippine military base in the South China Sea, according to state media reports, a move that adds to rising tensions between Beijing and Manila.

Photos published by Chinese media show members of the coastguard planting the national flag on Sandy Cay, known in China as Tiexian Reef.

The small sandbank lies close to Thitu Island, also known as Pag-asa Island, where Philippine forces have maintained a long-standing outpost.

The Global Times newspaper, an English-language outlet run by the Chinese Communist Party, ran photographs of the operation and said it took place in mid-April.

The coastguard, it said “exercised sovereign jurisdiction”, displayed the Chinese national flag and “cleaned up plastic bottles, wooden sticks, and other debris”.

They also carried out “video-recording of illegal activity” by Philippine forces, the report said.

The development comes amid growing tensions between Beijing and Manila, who have blamed each other for environmental damage to disputed features across the South China Sea.

Philippine officials told the Financial Times that Chinese personnel appeared to leave the reef after planting the flag. There was no indication that China had established a permanent presence or constructed facilities on the reef.

Sandy Cay’s proximity to Thitu Island, which hosts a Philippine military facility and a newly inaugurated coast guard base, makes the incident particularly sensitive.

The Philippines has accused China of escalating maritime aggression, while Beijing continues to dismiss the allegations and assert it sweeping claim to most of the South China Sea, despite an international ruling rejecting its sweeping territorial claims.

File image from 21 March, 2024 shows Philippine scientists inspecting Sandy Cay reef, near the Philippine-held Thitu Island, in Spratly Islands, in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Chinese coast guard seized control of a disputed reef near a major Philippine military outpost in the South China Sea, according to state media ( Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP )

The Trump administration said reports of China seizing Sandy Cay were “deeply concerning if true”. James Hewitt, spokesperson for the National Security Council, told the Financial Times: “Actions like these threaten regional stability and violate international law. We are consulting closely with our own partners and remain committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The incident also coincided with the ongoing "Balikatan" joint military drills between the Philippines and the United States, which Beijing has criticised as a destabilising move. The exercises run from 21 April to 9 May and were set to involve more than 14,000 Filipino and American soldiers.

China’s foreign ministry said this week that the joint exercises “undermine regional strategic stability” and accused the Philippines of “collusion with countries outside the region.”