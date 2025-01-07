Philippines raises alarm over ‘monster’ Chinese vessel near its waters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Philippines mobilised its air and sea assets in its economic exclusive zone after accusing China of intimidation with the deployment of a “monster” Chinese coast guard vessel.

Manila raised an alarm over China’s deployment of the 12,000-ton patrol vessel, CCG-5901, which was first spotted off the coast of Capones Island in the western province of Zambales on Saturday.

With a length of 541ft, the CCG-5901 is three times the size of the US coast guard’s main patrol vessels, the National Security Cutter, and is armed with anti-aircraft guns and fuel storage capacities making it suitable it to undertake extended missions.

Philippine coast guard spokesman Jay Tarriela said its patrol vessel BRP Cabra is “maintaining its vigilant monitoring of the illegal presence of the China coast guard vessel CCG-5901 within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for the third consecutive day”.

Philippines says its vessel is tailing China’s ‘monster’ coast guard Vessel inPhilippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) ( Screemgrab/PhilippinesCoastGuard )

Its “erratic movements indicate it is not engaged in innocent passage but rather asserts that it is conducting a law enforcement operation, claiming jurisdiction over these waters as belonging to the People’s Republic of China”.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the National Security Council, told state television on Monday: "We have all our assets pointed at this monster ship. The moment it (carries out) any provocative action, it will be met with appropriate response”.

According to a video shared by the Philippine coast guard, it ordered the Chinese vessel to leave the area, warning it has no authority to operate there. In its radioed response, the Chinese ship said it was conducting law enforcement duties within its jurisdictional waters.

"This is part of China’s intimidation, coercion, aggression and deception. They are showcasing their ship to intimidate our fishermen," Mr Malaya said, adding the Philippine maritime presence would be boosted to support fishermen.

The situation between China and US ally Philippines marks the latest point of friction as the relations between the two have soured in the past few years, with spats frequent as Manila, under president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, pushes back at what it sees as aggression by Beijing.

China has accused the Philippines of repeated encroachment in its waters.

China with its largest navy in the world claims most of the South China Sea, a key conduit for $3 trillion of annual ship-borne trade, as its own territory, with a massive coast guard presence in and around the EEZs of neighbours Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

The state-run Global Times reported on Monday that the Chinese coast guard would increase patrols around the disputed Scarborough Shoal. It said the law enforcement patrols are “entirely justified”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday: “It is beyond reproach for China coast guard to patrol and conduct law-enforcement activities in relevant waters in accordance with the law”.

The Chinese foreign ministry is yet to respond to Philippines’ comments.