Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Woman accused of stealing ‘anti-ageing supplements’ from Singapore airport arrested on return

Australian woman faces jail time of up to seven years for stealing from airport

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 11 November 2025 05:44 EST
Comments
Related: Man arrested at Singapore airport for buying plane ticket so he could accompany wife to gate

An Australian woman accused of stealing anti-ageing supplements from Singapore's Changi Airport transit was arrested upon returning to the country months later.

The Singapore police were alerted to the alleged theft on 7 May when staff at a pharmacy in Terminal 1 discovered a box of supplements, which cost S$507.30 (£296.6), was missing from the display shelf.

Surveillance footage revealed the woman leaving the pharmacy outlet with the supplements on 14 April, CNA reported, citing the local city police.

By the time law enforcement traced her identity, the 51-year-old woman had already left Singapore, according to the report.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested at Changi Airport on 2 November while in transit for another flight. She will be charged in court on Wednesday for theft and faces a jail term of seven years if found guilty.

“The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter cases of shop theft,” the Singapore police added.

Previously, a man was sentenced to 10 days in prison in October for stealing goods worth £2,667 from multiple stores at the Singapore airport while waiting for his flight to the Maldives.

Singapore police have recorded at least 2,097 shop theft cases in the first half of 2025, up from 2,013 cases during the same period in 2024.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in