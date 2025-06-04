Brits could face death penalty for ‘smuggling cocaine in Angel Delight sachets’
They are alleged to have smuggled over two pounds of drugs into Bali
Three British nationals accused of smuggling over two pounds of cocaine into Indonesia are facing the death penalty under the country’s strict drug laws.
Jonathan Christopher Collyer, 28, and Lisa Ellen Stocker, 29, were arrested on 1 February after customs officers found suspicious items, disguised as food packages, in their luggage, according to prosecutor I Made Dipa Umbara.
On Tuesday, Mr Umbara told the district court in Denpasar, Bali, that a lab test result confirmed that 10 sachets of Angel Delight powdered dessert mix in Collyer’s luggage, combined with seven similar sachets in his partner’s suitcase, contained 993.56 grams (2.19 pounds) of cocaine.
The drugs were worth an estimated 6 billion rupiah (£272,212), Mr Umbara said.
Two days later, authorities arrested Phineas Ambrose Float, 31, after a controlled delivery set up by police in which the other two suspects allegedly handed the drug to him in the parking area of a hotel in Denpasar. He is being tried separately.
The drugs were brought from England to Indonesia with a transit in the Doha international airport in Qatar, Umbara said.
The group successfully smuggled cocaine into Bali on two previous occasions before being caught on their third attempt, said Ponco Indriyo, the Deputy Director of the Bali Police Narcotics Unit, during a news conference in Denpasar on 7 February.
After the charges against the group of three were read on Tuesday, the panel of three judges adjourned the trial until 10 June, when the court will hear witness testimony.
Both the defendants and their lawyers declined to comment to media after the trial.
Death row prisoners in Indonesia are sometimes executed by firing squad.
About 530 people, including 96 foreigners, are on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug-related crimes, the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections’ data showed. Indonesia’s last executions, of an Indonesian and three foreigners, were carried out in July 2016.
A British woman, Lindsay Sandiford, now 69, has been on death row in Indonesia for more than a decade. She was arrested in 2012 when 3.8 kilograms (8.4 pounds) of cocaine was discovered stuffed inside the lining of her luggage at Bali’s airport. Indonesia’s highest court upheld the death sentence for Sandiford in 2013.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major drug-smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.