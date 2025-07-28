Four dead in mass shooting at popular Bangkok food market

AsiaSoutheast AsiaFour dead in mass shooting at popular Bangkok food marketAlisha Rahaman SarkarMonday 28 July 2025 02:57 EDTCommentsAt least four people have died in a mass shooting incident at a busy food market in Bangkok, Thailand, police said.More followsMore aboutBangkokThailandJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments