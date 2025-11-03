Bali halts construction of glass lift at iconic Kelingking beach after public outcry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Bali have suspended the construction of a 182-meter glass elevator on the cliffside of the Kelingking beach, one of Indonesia’s most famous shorelines, over environmental and aesthetic concerns.

The “glass lift” was being built by China Kaishi Group to improve access to the beach, which currently requires visitors to descend steep and narrow stairs, to create a new tourist attraction, and to enhance visitor experience.

However, the project estimated to cost around £5.8m sparked anger among the local communities and environmental activists, who said that a glass structure would spoil the natural beauty of Kelingking’s dramatic cliffs and could cause ecological damage.

Perched on the southwestern coast of Nusa Penida, the Kelingking beach is one of Indonesia’s most photographed natural landmarks.

The limestone cliff, naturally curved into the shape of a T-rex’s head and back, is a magnet for influencers and travellers looking for the perfect shot.

I Made Supartha, head of a special committee on spatial affairs, assets and permits at the Bali legislature, said the municipal police would ensure no construction activities take place at the beach.

He said it had been found the project lacked permits, including for disaster mitigation and work safety, and failed to incorporate the Bali-style design mandated by regional regulations.

open image in gallery Kelingking beach is known for its T-rex shaped cliff ( Getty )

Bali municipal police confirmed the closure of the site at the direction of provincial agencies, Antara news agency reported.

“The police line must remain closed. Removing it without authorisation is a criminal offence,” I Dewa Nyoman Rai Dharmadi of Bali municipal police said. “We will report any continued construction or tampering.”

Bali senator Niluh Djelantik, who had joined the local people in their disapproval, said: "Long before this lift was built, we had already voiced our opposition. The risks are too great. Enjoy Bali's beauty wisely; don't create access that seems to be leading tourists to the gates of disaster.”

Public anger had intensified after pictures of the elevator shafts cutting through the picturesque cliff appeared online. One of the images showed a giant metal structure standing adjacent to the "T-rex cliff".