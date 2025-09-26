British tourist swept out to sea in Bali found dead, officials say

AsiaSoutheast AsiaBritish tourist swept out to sea in Bali found dead, officials sayAlisha Rahaman SarkarFriday 26 September 2025 04:32 EDTCommentsA 23-year-old British tourist has been found dead after being swept out to sea in the popular holiday destination of Bali, the Denpasar Search and Rescue Office said on Friday.More followsMore aboutBaliIndonesianJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments