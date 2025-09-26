Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

British tourist swept out to sea in Bali found dead, officials say

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 26 September 2025 04:32 EDT
Comments

A 23-year-old British tourist has been found dead after being swept out to sea in the popular holiday destination of Bali, the Denpasar Search and Rescue Office said on Friday.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in