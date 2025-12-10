Taliban morality police arrest four men for dressing up as Peaky Blinders characters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Afghanistan’s Taliban have arrested at least four men for dressing up as characters of the British crime drama series Peaky Blinders, calling it a “violation of Islamic values”.

The four Afghan men, all in their early 20s, were arrested in western Herat province and sent to a rehabilitation centre, Taliban officials said on Sunday.

Striking videos and photos of the “Shelby family” in Herat’s Jebrael township have gone viral on Afghan social media and received millions of views. The videos show four Afghan men, dressed in sharp suits with waistcoats, flat caps and overcoats, with stoic expressions as they walk around the town on foot and cars.

They are also seen smoking cigar-like cigarettes in the videos.

Peaky Blinders is a British historical crime drama series set in the UK’s Birmingham. It follows the fictional Peaky Blinders crime gang in the backdrop of the First World War. It features, among others, Cillian Murphy, starring as Tommy Shelby, Helen McCrory as Elizabeth "Polly" Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby.

The Taliban said they have arrested the four for promoting foreign culture and they have been sent for behaviour correction at a rehabilitation centre.

“A programme for their correction has begun. We, praise be to God, are Muslims and Afghans; we have our own religion, culture and values,” said Saif Khyber, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s ministry for the propagation of virtue and prevention of vice.

open image in gallery Four Afghan men, dressed as the Shelby Family, move around a complex in Afghanistan’s Herat ( Sourced/ The Indepedent )

“We have saved this country from the spread of corrupt cultures through great sacrifices, and now we will defend it as well,” he said, adding that the four men’s behaviour was not in line with “Islamic values and Afghan culture”.

The Taliban has accused the four of spreading “foreign film-style acts” and asked them to issue an apology. They have expressed “remorse” after receiving “necessary guidance”, the ministry officials said, without sharing details of the conditions under which an apology was presented.

The Taliban have instructed Afghan men inside the country to compulsorily maintain long beards and follow a dress-code of traditional Afghan salwar kameez, with a hat or a turban – in a push to move away from the western dressing of T-shirts and pants.

open image in gallery File: Afghan men wait to withdraw money inside a bank in Kandahar ( AFP via Getty Images )

Afghanistan’s de facto regime follows their hardline interpretation of Sharia law, which is also the law banning education of girls and women. They have also banned any means of entertainment, including music, television, playing of musical instruments, calling it forbidden under their Sharia law.

The second term of the Taliban has been compared to its rule in the 1990s when most human rights faced restrictions.

Such measures have isolated the Taliban in the international community, which has not offered it an official recognition, despite more than four years of being in power in Afghanistan.

The men, in interviews before their arrests, had expressed the urge to take the “classic dressing style” to the people of his country.

“We want to go to all provinces of Afghanistan and showcase the culture and different types of clothing in Afghanistan in future globally,” said Asghar Hussaini, who dons the costume of the main character Tommy.