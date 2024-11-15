Sri Lanka president’s party headed for landslide in snap elections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s coalition is poised for a decisive victory in the snap general election, early results released on Friday by the Election Commission indicated.

Mr Dissanayake, who ascended to the presidency in September, called for the election shortly after his win, aiming to consolidate support in parliament for his economic relief initiatives aimed at alleviating the struggles of Sri Lanka’s poorest citizens amid an ongoing financial crisis.

The Marxist-leaning National People’s Power (NPP) coalition led by Mr Dissanayake had held only three seats in the 225-member parliament before the election, prompting the president to seek a new mandate.

The decision has paid off, as the NPP has secured 52 seats, and is headed for majority in parliament, as per the most recent results on the Sri Lankan Election Commission’s website.

“We see this as a critical turning point for Sri Lanka,” Mr Dissanayake declared after casting his vote on Thursday.

"There is a change in Sri Lanka’s political culture that started in September, which must continue,” he said.

open image in gallery NPP supporters cheer after voting ends for the parliamentary election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 November 2024 ( EPA )

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, led by opposition figure Sajith Premadasa, was the NPP’s main rival in the election but fell far short of challenging Mr Dissanayake’s sweeping success. The SJB captured just 11 seats with roughly 19 per cent of the votes counted.

open image in gallery An election official transports a sealed ballot box to a counting centre at the end of voting in Sri Lanka’s legislative elections in Colombo on 14 November 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Approximately 17 million Sri Lankans were eligible to vote, with the election drawing a record number of political entities, as 690 parties and independent groups competed across the nation’s 22 electoral districts.

The vote grants lawmakers a five-year term in office, as the president seeks to address the economic and social fallout of the country’s ongoing debt and currency crises.

Additional reporting by agencies