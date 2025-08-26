Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sri Lanka, long a draw for its pristine beaches and ancient sites, is now seeing its first Marxist president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, bet on casinos to attract high-rollers from India and China, aiming for a new wave of foreign investment.

This strategy is paramount for Mr Dissanayake, who marks one year in office next month, as he strives to improve the lives of ordinary Sri Lankans following the devastating economic collapse of 2022 and 2023.

While Sri Lanka had a handful of smaller casinos, Mr Dissanayake recently inaugurated the ambitious $1.2 billion City of Dreams complex in Colombo.

The joint venture between John Keells Holdings and Macau-based Melco Resorts & Entertainment marks South Asia's first integrated resort, its launch drawing Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

Legislation to regulate gambling has also been passed in parliament, reflecting the industry's growing importance.

This push is part of Sri Lanka's aim to boost tourist arrivals by 50 per cent to three million this year, potentially elevating industry revenues from $3.7 billion last year to $5 billion, according to deputy tourism minister Ruwan Ranasinghe.

open image in gallery Employees stand inside a casino at City of Dreams, an integrated resort that includes Sri Lanka's first high end casino, in Colombo, Sri Lanka ( Reuters/Thilina Kaluthotage )

"Tourism plays a very significant role for us to get out of these economic issues that we have," he said.

"So these couple of years we are working more on short-term targets and getting traffic, but in the long run, our plan is to go for quality, more sustainable, and high-end tourism and casinos and gambling will be a segment of that."

Tourism accounted for about 4 per cent of GDP last year and the government hopes it will eventually hit 10 per cent, backed partly by high-end gaming, he said. Tourism is the third biggest dollar earner after remittances and apparel exports.

The central bank this month forecast full-year economic growth of about 4.5 per cent, partly on the back of strong tourism numbers, sharply higher than the World Bank's April projection of 3.5 per cent.

The $99 billion economy returned to growth only last year after two years of big contractions that forced the country to seek a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lanka must resume repaying its creditors from 2028 after defaulting on its foreign debt in 2022.

‘Very exciting’

open image in gallery President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is betting on casinos to attract high-rollers from India and China and usher in the next wave of tourists ( Reuters/Thilina Kaluthotage )

City of Dreams, located on Colombo's beachfront, features 800 rooms, a luxury mall, and conference facilities that investors anticipate will attract affluent visitors.

"It is a total greenfield market. It is similar to how we developed other markets in the past - in Manila, Macau and also in Cyprus," Melco Chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho told Reuters.

"I think we are barely scratching the surface in terms of the tourism potential and also the integrated resort gaming potential of this country."

Minister Ranasinghe expects Indians to be the main arrivals for the next decade. India, the world's most populous country, permits casinos only in a few designated locations, while China restricts all legal casino operations to Macau.

Indians made up nearly a quarter of the 2 million tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka last year, while Chinese visitors accounted for 7 per cent. Sri Lanka maintains close economic ties with both New Delhi and Beijing, and citizens of both countries benefit from visa-free entry.

To boost revenue collection and encourage responsible gambling, Sri Lanka's parliament last week approved legislation to create a Gambling Regulatory Authority.

open image in gallery A man enters a casino at City of Dreams, an integrated resort that includes Sri Lanka's first high end casino, in Colombo, Sri Lanka ( Reuters/Thilina Kaluthotage )

The legislation, however, has drawn criticism from experts for granting extensive powers to the finance minister, excluding state-run lotteries from oversight, omitting tourism industry representation in the authority and imposing low penalties for violations.

The government defends the legislation as vital to reduce social harm and raise employment, while it works to promote the industry.

"There has been gambling in Sri Lanka and in Colombo but not that significant," Ranasinghe said. "With the arrival of City of Dreams - clientele from all over the world, I'm sure they will also come to Sri Lanka."