Range Rover stolen in UK traced three years later in Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interpol has requested help from Pakistan’s police after a Range Rover Sport car stolen from the UK in 2022 was traced to a port in Karachi.

The black Range Rover Sport, originally registered as MK70 OKW, was stolen from Harrogate in North Yorkshire in November 2022.

The onboard telematics system of the SUV signalled its location at the Saddar area of Karachi in February, more than 6,800km from its original owner in the UK, according to a report in The Times.

Pakistan’s National Central Bureau of Interpol said UK authorities have asked the local police for assistance in tracing and locating the vehicle stolen from the northern English town.

“We received a letter from Interpol ... requesting assistance in recovering a vehicle stolen from the UK,” a senior Karachi police officer, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, who heads the anti-car lifting cell of Karachi police, said, according to Arab News.

“Since the location they provided for this vehicle, stolen in 2022, was from February, we have emailed them to request the current location,” he added.

“Once we receive the updated location, action will be initiated and the vehicle will be recovered.”

The original owner of the vehicle remains unknown, while the Range Rover remained listed as stolen in the global Interpol database.

Pakistan’s Interpol received a request from their colleagues in Manchester late last month after the tracker signalled its location in Pakistan.

It is not the first time a luxury car stolen in the UK has been found in Pakistan.

In 2022, a Bentley Mulsanne, worth about £200,000, stolen from London, was traced in Karachi. British intelligence passed a tip to Pakistani authorities, which led to a raid on a house in a posh Karachi area. The car was found parked in a driveway, covered with a cloth. The car had Pakistani registration plates, some of which were forged and handmade. But the chassis number matched the stolen car’s records.