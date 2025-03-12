More than 100 passengers freed from Pakistani train hijacked by militants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistani troops rescued 104 passengers from a train that was ambushed by insurgents in the restive Balochistan province on Tuesday.

The fate of the rest of the passengers wasn’t known as soldiers continued to conduct operations in the mountainous terrain.

Reuters reported the insurgents were holding 214 people, while an American official told ABC News that 450 people were taken hostage and six military personnel killed in the ambush.

The Baloch Liberation Army, which immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, said in a post on Telegram that it had taken 182 security personnel hostage.

The BLA is a separatist group that has been waging an insurgency in Balochistan for years now. It is classified as a terrorist organisation by Pakistan as well as the United States.

Pakistan’s government was yet to confirm the number of the security personnel taken hostage.

“The affected train is still on the spot and the armed men are holding passengers," senior district police officer Rana Dilawar said.

Special forces and helicopters had been deployed to rescue the passengers, the officer added.

open image in gallery A passenger rescued from the train receives medical aid at the railway station in Mach ( Reuters )

The insurgents ambushed the Jaffar Express on its way from Quetta to Peshawar. They detonated explosives on the railway tracks in Bolan district to force the train to stop, trapping it in a tunnel.

The militants then opened fire, prompting security personnel on board to retaliate. The attackers used women and children as human shields during the confrontation, government officials claimed.

Shahid Rind, spokesman for the Balochistan government, described the assault as an “act of terrorism”. He said emergency services had been mobilised to aid the injured and secure the passengers but the challenging terrain was hampering rescue work.

open image in gallery A soldier helps evacuate freed passengers at the Mach railway station, which has been turned into a makeshift hospital ( AFP via Getty )

At least 16 militants were killed as security forces launched a counter-operation, officials said. The number of civilian casualties was not clear but at least 10 people, including the train driver and security personnel, were reported dead.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the attack.

Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesperson for the BLA, claimed the group was prepared to release civilians if the government freed jailed militants. Pakistan authorities previously dismissed such demands.

Railway officials said the Jaffar Express was carrying nearly 500 passengers at the time of the attack. The rescued people, including 31 women and 15 children, were moved to nearby stations for safety while operations to recover the remaining hostages continued in the area around the Mushkaf Tunnel.

open image in gallery Bystanders help evacuate an injured passenger on a stretcher at the Mach railway station ( AFP via Getty )

“People began hiding under the seats in panic. The militants separated the men from the women. They allowed me and my family to go because I told them I'm a heart patient," a rescued passenger named Allahditta, 49, told the AFP news agency from the makeshift hospital at the Mach railway station.

“I was on the train with my father and brother when militants took us hostage," a 32-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, was quoted as saying by France 24. “They let me go but they are still there.”

The attack drew strong condemnation from Pakistan’s leaders. President Asif Ali Zardari denounced it as a “heinous act” against innocent civilians. “Those who attack passengers are against Balochistan and its traditions,” he said. “The Baloch nation rejects those who attack and take hostage innocent passengers, elders and children. No religion or society allows such heinous acts.”

The prime minister praised the security forces for their swift response and vowed that the attackers would be brought to justice.

“The beastly terrorists who carry out the cowardly attack do not deserve any concession,” Shehbaz Sharif said. “Terrorists are the enemies of the development of Balochistan.”

open image in gallery Pakistani soldiers secure the Mach railway station following an operation against militants who ambushed a train on Tuesday ( AFP via Getty )

Targeting “innocent travellers” in the revered month of Ramazan was a “clear reflection of the fact that these terrorists have no connection with the religion of Islam, Pakistan and Balochistan,” Mr Shariff said.

“We will continue the war against the monster of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country. We will thwart every conspiracy to spread insecurity and chaos in Pakistan. We will never allow the evil intentions of anti-national elements to succeed. The entire nation stands by its security forces in this war against terrorism.”

The United Nations condemned the attack as well and secretary general António Guterres called for the immediate release of the remaining captives.

open image in gallery Freed passengers gather at the Mach railway station ( AFP via Getty )

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has long been a hub of separatist violence. It is home to several separatist groups that accuse the federal government of unfairly exploiting the province’s rich natural resources like oil and minerals and routinely target natural resource extraction projects.

In October last year, suspected BLA gunmen shot dead 20 miners and wounded over half a dozen. In August, they had killed over 50 people, prompting a security crackdown that left 21 militants dead. Those killed in the attack included 23 passengers from the eastern Punjab province who were fatally shot after being taken from vehicles in Musakhail.

The BLA has frequently targeted security forces and infrastructure as well as Pakistani civilians and foreigners, particularly Chinese workers involved in projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Security analysts suspect the group has strengthened its operational capacity by acquiring funding and weapons to escalate the insurgency. Abdullah Khan, a senior analyst at the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, said that the latest attack highlighted the group’s growing capability to disrupt security in the region.