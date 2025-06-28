Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers near Afghanistan border

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An explosive-laden car rammed into a Pakistani military convoy on Saturday in a town near the Afghan border, killing at least 13 soldiers, sources said.

Four Pakistani intelligence officials and a senior local administrator told Reuters that the convoy was attacked in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.

Nearly 10 other soldiers were wounded, some critically, and they were being airlifted to a military hospital.

"It was huge, a big bang," the local administrator said, adding that residents could see plumes of smoke billowing into the sky from far away.

One resident said that the explosion rattled the windowpanes of nearby houses and caused some roofs to collapse.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The Pakistani military did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

The lawless district, which sits next to Afghanistan, has long served as a safe haven for Islamist militant groups who operate on both sides of the border.

Islamabad says the militants run training camps in Afghanistan to launch attacks inside Pakistan, a charge Kabul denies, saying the militancy is Pakistan's domestic issue.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group of several Islamist militant outfits also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has long been waging a war to overthrow the government in Islamabad and replace it with its own Islamic system of governance.

The Pakistani military, which has launched several offensives against these militant groups, has been their prime target for the most part.