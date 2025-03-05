12 dead in double suicide bombing that severely damaged mosque

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A city is in mourning after a devastating twin suicide bombing claimed the lives of 12 people.

The attack, which targeted a military base in northwestern Pakistan’s Bannu on Tuesday evening, occurred as residents were breaking their Ramadan fast and attending prayers at a nearby mosque.

Two suicide bombers initiated the assault by breaching the base's perimeter wall, followed by a group of attackers who stormed the compound, engaging soldiers in a fierce firefight.

The powerful explosions caused widespread destruction, tearing down walls, ripping off roofs, and severely damaging the mosque.

Thirty people were also wounded in the attack, some critically.

Casualty figures released so far do not include any military personnel, leaving the number of soldiers killed or injured unknown.

On Wednesday, the city observed a day of mourning as the community grappled with the aftermath.

A mechanical digger worked to clear the rubble of destroyed homes, and debris-covered prayer mats lay scattered on the mosque floor.

open image in gallery Rescue workers and volunteers help those injured by the blasts ( AP )

Joint funeral prayers for the victims were scheduled to be held at a local sports complex, Bannu community elder Alam Khan said.

Gunshots could still be heard early on Wednesday morning as security forces combed through the area, looking to clear it of any militants involved in the attack.

“All education institutions are closed,” Mr Khan said.

“Most shops are also shut. Rescue workers have completed their operation by recovering the bodies of three deceased worshippers who were trapped under the collapsed roof of the mosque.”

The two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the wall of the sprawling military area, a security official said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to reporters.

“After a breach in the wall, five to six more attackers attempted to enter the cantonment but were eliminated,” the security official said.

Bannu is located in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that borders Afghanistan and several armed groups are active there.

A group affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban, Jaish Al-Fursan, has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the group said the source of the blasts were explosive-laden vehicles.