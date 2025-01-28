Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The upper house of Pakistan’s parliament has passed a controversial bill that critics argue is designed to suppress freedom of speech.

The bill, which was passed by the lower house of parliament last Thursday, gives the government extensive powers to impose heavy fines and incarcerate social media users for spreading disinformation.

The approval by the senate on Tuesday removes the last obstacle in the bill’s path. It will now be sent to president Asif Ali Zardari, who is likely to sign it quickly.

Under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, authorities would create an agency with the power to order the immediate blocking of content deemed “unlawful and offensive” from social media, such as content critical of judges, the armed forces, parliament or provincial assemblies.

Those failing to comply could face temporary or permanent bans.

The law also makes spreading disinformation a criminal offence, punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of 2m rupees (£18,460).

The bill was passed despite protests by opposition lawmakers.

Shibli Faraz, an opposition leader in the senate, opposed the legislation saying it was being passed in haste and without consulting all stakeholders.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, spokesman for former prime minister Imran Khan, said their Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party would challenge the legislation in court.

“The bill has been passed from both the houses of the parliament to silence the freedom of expression on the pretext of combating fake news, and no democracy-lover can support it,” he said in a statement.

Pakistan’s media has faced growing censorship in recent years, but the government of Shehbaz Sharif claims the law is necessary to limit the spread of disinformation.