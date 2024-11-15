Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The absence of a top provincial politician at the time the country is battling an air emergency involving toxic smog has sparked a debate in Pakistan.

Authorities in Punjab province announced a health emergency and said they are mulling a three-day lockdown as the air crisis ahead of winter has trapped dust, emissions and smoke from the illegal stubble burning on fields.

Air quality slipped drastically this week in Punjab’s largest city Lahore, which has seen the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of major pollutant PM2.5 breaching the 1,500-mark on Thursday.

Known as the inhalable particulate matter, PM2.5 can cause serious respiratory ailments and was recorded on Friday at least 77 times more than the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Punjab has blamed this year’s particularly high pollution levels partly on toxic air flowing from neighbouring India, where air quality has also reached hazardous levels.

Residents criticised Punjab’s chief minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for travelling to London at a time people have complained of worsening health. The recently elected leader spoke to party workers in London, after photos of her walking in Switzerland went viral on social media, and said she was seeking treatment for a parathyroid condition.

Infuriated netizens slammed the timing of the lawmaker’s visit, which has coincided with the worst air pollution levels in the country.

“Lahore is dying, and no one is doing anything to save it. Not everyone has the option to go to London,” Pakistani actor Simi Raheel said on her Instagram.

Lahore Resolution monument called ‘Minar-e-Pakistan’ is seen engulfed in smog in Lahore ( AFP via Getty Images )

Air experts in the country have also questioned the political will to tackle the air crisis.

“It is an important part of the messaging around the political will to respond to this emergency situation and it has to be dealt with as an emergency. We have been saying that it is a public health emergency for years now but the leaders are yet to react proportionately,” said Abid Omar, founder of Pakistan Air Quality Initiative (PAQI), a climate research and advocacy group.

Mr Omar has called for a ban on major pollutants in Pakistan, stating that they will directly impact the AQI levels. “It is currently at a hazardous level and the government is declaring an emergency but the action is yet to show the intent,” he told The Independent.

The absence of Ms Sharif was also slammed on social media platform X where one user said Punjab deserved better. “Maryam Nawaz is enjoying the clean air of Switzerland’s Alpine Mountains while her province suffers from carcinogenic smog and pollution,” one user said on X.

Another X user said the leader was breathing fresh air while millions back home are suffering from flu, cough and headache. “‘Smog will be fixed in a few years’ says Maryam nawaz cosplaying as Sicilian Mafia donned with ’fox fur’ breathing fresh air in london as Form-47 CM of Punjab where Millions suffer with persistent Respiratory diseases, flu, cough, headache etc (sic),” they said.

Ms Sharif said she had to seek necessary medical treatment as only the United States and Switzerland offer the specialised procedures for her condition. “I was not raised to seek sympathy as a victim, but these rumours have forced me to address my illness publicly,” she said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Punjab announced a ban on construction, shut schools for another week and moved universities online, the province’s senior minister said on Friday.

"A complete lockdown will be enforced on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (next week) if the situation does not improve by Wednesday," said Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, addressing a press conference in Lahore. Citizens were advised to stay indoors. AQI readings in Lahore reached 637 at 3pm (1000 GMT), IQAir showed, significantly higher than levels recommended by the WHO.

The government ordered the closure of construction, brick kilns, and furnace-based plants in Lahore and the city of Multan, the minister said. Punjab’s government last week ordered schools to close until 17 November, and on Friday the shift to online learning was extended for another week.

Colleges and universities will also shut down, moving to virtual classes. The eastern province has already banned entry to parks, zoos, playgrounds and other public spaces.