Rescuers are desperately searching for over 150 people still missing in northwestern Pakistan, as the death toll from a devastating flood reached 277 on Monday.

The mountainous Buner district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was struck by the deluge on Friday, prompting extensive search operations now reaching remote areas for residents swept away by floods.

The army has deployed engineers and heavy machinery to aid in clearing rubble.

The tragedy has been compounded by controversy, after a senior politician blamed locals for the high number of fatalities, suggesting people should have constructed their homes elsewhere.

That sentiment has been met with anger from villagers, who accuse officials of failing to issue timely evacuation warnings.

They highlighted the absence of broadcasts from mosque loudspeakers, a traditional method for alerting communities to emergencies in the region.

open image in gallery A girl sits amid the rubble of her damaged home following Friday's flash flooding at a neighbourhood of Pir Baba, an area of Buner district, in Pakistan's northwest ( AP )

However, the government insists that while an early warning system was in place, the sudden downpour was so intense that the deluge struck before residents could be informed.

Provincial chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Sunday that many of the deaths could have been avoided had residents not built homes along waterways and riverbanks.

He added that the government would encourage displaced families to relocate to safer areas, where they would be assisted in rebuilding their homes.

Pakistan has seen higher-than-normal monsoon rains since 26 June, killing at least 645 people across the country, with 400 deaths in the northwest.

The National Disaster Management Authority issued an alert for further flooding after new rains began on Sunday in many parts of the country.

The UN humanitarian agency said it has mobilised groups in hard-hit areas, where damaged roads and communication lines have cut off communities.

open image in gallery Rain water flowing from mountains crosses a damaged area, following a storm that caused heavy rains and flooding in Bayshonai Kalay ( Reuters )

Relief agencies are providing food, water and other aid while preparing for longer-term recovery efforts.

Flooding has also hit India-administered Kashmir, where at least 67 people were killed and dozens remain missing after flash floods swept through the region during an annual Hindu pilgrimage.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep sorrow on Sunday over the loss of life in Pakistan and India, while Pope Leo XIV offered condolences after praying the Angelus in Castel Gandolfo.

Pakistan remains highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters. In 2022, catastrophic floods linked to climate change killed nearly 1,700 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.