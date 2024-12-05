Pakistan court issues new arrest warrant for Imran Khan’s wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Pakistani court has issued an arrest warrant for Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, in a corruption case, local media reported.

Mr Khan and Ms Bibi are accused of selling state-owned gifts worth over 140m Pakistani rupees (£386,300) that the jailed leader received during his tenure as prime minister.

Ary News reported on Thursday that judge Shahrukh Arjumand issued a bailable arrest warrant for Ms Bibi. The hearing was held in Adiala Jail, where Ms Bibi was not present. Her request for exemption from personal appearance had been rejected.

The warrant followed the rejection of Mr Khan and Ms Bibi’s petitions for acquittal in the same case on 14 November.

It also came after police charged Mr Khan and Ms Bibi, along with several other people, under anti-terror laws for inciting violence during protests demanding the former prime minister’s release from prison later last month.

Ms Bibi led a march on Islamabad but fled during a police raid that dispersed thousands of demonstrators. The protests resulted in several deaths, including of four security personnel, and the arrest of nearly 1,000 people.

Authorities accused Mr Khan’s supporters of attempting to take over the capital and carrying weapons, while Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party denounced the cases as being politically motivated.

Ms Bibi was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the same graft case in October. She had paid surety bonds of £2,773 for her release. Her lawyer had argued that the allegations were baseless given that she was a homemaker and claimed the case was politically motivated.

Bushra Bibi, centre, and senior members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party lead their supporters during a rally demanding Imran Khan’s release in Islamabad on 26 November 2024 ( AP )

The Federal Investigation Agency challenged Ms Bibi’s bail before the Supreme Court arguing that it violated court guidelines as it was granted in the Islamabad High Court judge’s chamber.

Ms Bibi and her husband had been arrested in a separate Toshakhana case by the National Accountability Bureau in July, just hours after their acquittal in a previous case under family law related to their marriage. They had been sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this year in connection with that case.

Mr Khan and Ms Bibi face multiple cases and the former prime minister is barred from political activity following his conviction in a corruption case earlier this year.

His supporters and critics of Pakistan’s ruling establishment have said the cases against them are part of a politically motivated crackdown.