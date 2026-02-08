Pakistan arrests alleged mastermind behind deadly suicide bombing at Shiite mosque

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistani security forces raided multiple locations and arrested four suspects, including the alleged mastermind, behind a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque on the outskirts of the capital that killed 31 people, the interior minister said.

The announcement by Mohsin Naqvi came a day after a regional affiliate of the Isis group, identifying itself as Isis in Pakistan, claimed responsibility in a statement carried by its Amaq News Agency. The statement said the attacker on Friday opened fire on security guards who tried to stop him at the main gate before detonating his explosive vest after reaching the mosque’s inner gate.

The Isis group suggested it viewed the Pakistani Shiites as legitimate targets, calling them a “human reservoir” that provided recruits to Shiite militias fighting IS in Syria.

Friday’s mosque bombing that also wounded 169 people was the deadliest in Islamabad since a 2008 suicide bombing at the Marriott Hotel that killed 63 people and wounded more than 250. In November, a suicide bomber struck outside a court in the capital, killing 12 people.

open image in gallery People mourn the death of their relative in a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque, outside a hospital in Islamabad on February 6, 2026 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pakistan arrests suspects linked to attack

Mr Naqvi described the suspected mastermind of the bombing as an Afghan linked to Isis. He alleged the attack was planned and the bomber trained in Afghanistan with financial backing from India – claims for which he provided no immediate evidence. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi and Kabul.

Mr Naqvi also alleged that several militant groups were operating from the Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan and urged the international community to take notice, warning that instability could spread beyond the region.

Addressing public concerns about security lapses, he said, “If one blast happens, 99 others are being foiled as well.”

China condemned the attack on Sunday, pledging support for the Pakistan government's efforts to "maintain national security and stability".

China is "deeply shocked" by Friday's attack, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Funerals for the victims

Earlier, more than 2,000 grief-stricken mourners gathered as coffins of those killed were brought to the same mosque for funerals of about a dozen victims, joined by Shiite community leaders and senior government officials. Funerals of other victims were to be held in their hometowns.

IS is a Sunni group that has targeted Pakistan’s Shiite minority in the past, apparently seeking to stoke sectarian divisions in the majority Sunni country. In 2022, it claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that struck a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 56 and wounding 194.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told reporters Friday that the attack signaled that Pakistan-based militants operating from Afghanistan could strike even in the capital. His remarks drew a sharp response from Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

In a statement, Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry condemned the mosque attack in Islamabad but said the Pakistani defense minister had “irresponsibly” linked it to Afghanistan. Pakistan has frequently accused Afghanistan, where the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, of harboring militants, including members of the Pakistani Taliban. Kabul denies the accusations.

open image in gallery Pakistani paramilitary soldiers control a crowd close to the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Attack draws international condemnation

The attack drew condemnation from the wider international community, including the United States, Russia and the European Union.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was grateful for the messages of sympathy and support received “from across the globe” following what he called the “heart-wrenching suicide attack in Islamabad.” He said international support remained critical to Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and vowed the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Although Pakistan’s capital has seen relatively few attacks compared with other regions, the country has experienced a recent rise in militant violence. Much of it has been blamed on Balochseparatists and the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which is a separate group but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.