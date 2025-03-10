Two decades ago, protesters ousted a king. Now they want to bring him back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of supporters of Nepal's former King Gyanendra Shah have rallied in Kathmandu, demanding the reinstatement of the abolished monarchy and the return of Hinduism as the state religion.

The demonstration, estimated at 10,000 strong, blocked the main entrance to Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday upon the ex-king's arrival from a tour of western Nepal.

Chants of "Vacate the royal palace for the king,""Come back king, save the country," and "Long live our beloved king. We want monarchy" filled the air.

Arriving and departing passengers were forced to navigate the blockade on foot.

Hundreds of riot police were deployed to contain the protest, preventing demonstrators from entering the airport.

No violence was reported.

Gyanendra relinquished his authoritarian rule in 2006 following widespread protests. Two years later, parliament formally abolished the monarchy, and Gyanendra vacated the Royal Palace.

However, growing disillusionment with the republic has fueled a resurgence of pro-monarchy sentiment.

open image in gallery Supporters gather to greet the former king ( AP )

Many Nepalis blame the republic for the country's political instability, economic struggles, and pervasive corruption.

Since the monarchy's abolition in 2008, Nepal has seen 13 governments come and go. Rally participants expressed their hope for a systemic change.

“We are here to give the king our full support and to rally behind him all the way to reinstating him in the royal throne,” 72-year-old Thir Bahadur Bhandari said.

Among the thousands was 50-year-old carpenter Kulraj Shrestha, who had taken part in the 2006 protests against the king but had since changed his mind and now supports the monarchy.

“The worst thing that is happening to the country is massive corruption and all politicians in power are not doing anything for the country,” Shrestha said.

"I was in the protests that took away monarchy hoping it would help the country, but I was mistaken and the nation has further plunged so I have changed my mind."

open image in gallery Gyanendra waves to the thousands assembled ( AP )

Gyanendra has not commented on the calls for the return of monarchy.

Despite growing support for the former king, his chances of immediately returning to power are slim.

Gyanendra became the king in 2002, after his brother and family were massacred in the palace.

He ruled as the constitutional head of state without executive or political powers until 2005, when he seized absolute power.

He disbanded the government and parliament, jailed politicians and journalists and cut off communications, declaring a state of emergency and using the army to rule the country.