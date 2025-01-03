Kung fu nun monastery reopens for first time since Covid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

About a dozen nuns performed hand chops and high kicks, some of them wielding swords, as they showed off their martial art skills to hundreds of cheering wellwishers at the long-awaited reopening of their nunnery in Nepal.

The nuns of the hill-top Druk Amitabha Monastery, put on the show of strength to mark the institution’s reopening five years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close its doors to the public.

The group of kung fu nuns, aged from 17 to 30, are members of the 1,000 year-old Drukpa lineage, which gives nuns equal status as monks and is the only female order in the patriarchal Buddhist monastic system.

Usually, nuns are expected to cook and clean and are not allowed to practise any form of martial art. But Gyalwang Drukpa, among the most senior figures in the Tibetan Buddhist hierarchy, decided to train women in kung fu to improve their health and spiritual well-being.

A Kung Fu nun practises as she waits for her performance during the reopening of the nunnery for the first time since the COVID-19 closure at Druk Amitabha Mountain Nunnery in Kathmandu, Nepal

He opened the nunnery in 2009 and it now has 300 members aged between six and 54.

“We do kung fu to keep ourselves mentally and physically fit, and our aim is to promote women’s empowerment and gender equality,” said Jigme Jangchub Chosdon, 23, a nun who is originally from Ladakh in India.

Kung Fu nuns, who practise the martial art for self-defence and meditation, demonstrate their skills during the reopening of the nunnery for the first time since the COVID-19 closure at Druk Amitabha Mountain Nunnery in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2024

The nuns come from Bhutan, India and Nepal and are all trained in kung fu, the Chinese martial art for self-defence and strength.

“With the confidence from kung fu, I really want to help the community, young girls to build their own strength,” said 24-year-old Jigme Yangchen Gamo, a nun from Ramechhap in Nepal.

The nunnery’s website says that the combination of gender equality, physical strength and respect for all living things represents the order’s return to its “true spiritual roots”.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

In the past, the nuns have completed lengthy expeditions on foot and by bike in the Himalayas to raise money for disaster relief, as well as to promote environmentally friendly living.

Jigme Konchok Lhamo, 30, from India, said her main goal was to achieve enlightenment like Lord Buddha, who founded Buddhism 2,600 years ago.

“But for now as I am a normal person... I think I will be focusing more on helping others,” she said. “Helping others is our religion.”