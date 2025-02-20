Indian national arrested over hydrogen balloon explosion at Nepal tourism event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man responsible for filling hydrogen gas balloons at a tourism event in Nepal has been arrested after an explosion left deputy prime minister Bishnu Paudel and mayor Dhanraj Acharya with burn injuries.

Nepali authorities have arrested Kamlesh Kumar, an Indian national, in connection with the explosion of hydrogen-filled balloons at the inauguration of Visit Pokhara Year 2025. The blast occurred on 15 February when Mr Paudel and Mr Acharya released the balloons while lighting ceremonial candles with an electric switch.

Police confirmed that Mr Kumar, 41, had been in charge of inflating the balloons, which ignited and burst into a fireball. The explosion injured the two officials and others standing nearby. Both Mr Paudel and Mr Acharya were immediately airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.

Footage from the event, widely shared on social media, showed the moment the balloons exploded, engulfing the stage in flames. The Kathmandu Post reported that a spark from the automatic switch ignited the hydrogen, leading to the explosion.

Deputy superintendent of police, Basanta Sharma, stated that a case has been registered against Mr Kumar at the Kaski district court. Following the incident, country’s home minister Ramesh Lekhak established an investigation committee to determine the cause of the explosion and assess any lapses in safety protocols.

Mr Paudel, who also serves as Nepal’s finance minister, suffered burns to his hands and face. He was discharged on Monday after receiving treatment at Kirtipur Burn Hospital in Kathmandu. Mayor Acharya, who sustained facial burns, remains under medical observation.

The event, aimed at promoting Pokhara as a key tourist destination, proceeded despite the explosion. Organisers have assured that safety measures will be reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future.

Local media reports indicate that Visit Pokhara Year 2025 is expected to attract around two million tourists.