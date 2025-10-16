Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanchha Sherpa, the last surviving member of the pioneering expedition team that first conquered Mount Everest, has died at the age of 92.

He passed away peacefully at his home in Kapan, within Nepal’s Kathmandu district, on Thursday.

Phur Gelje Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, confirmed his death, stating that Kanchha had been unwell for some time.

"He passed away peacefully at his residence," Mr Sherpa told The Associated Press, adding: "A chapter of the mountaineering history has vanished with him."

His last rites are scheduled for Monday.

Kanchha Sherpa was among the 35 individuals who supported New Zealander Edmund Hillary and his Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay in their historic ascent of the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak on 29 May 1953.

He was one of three Sherpas to reach the final camp before the summit with Hillary and Tenzing.

Kanchha Sherpa was just 19 years old when Everest was first climbed on 29 May 1953, a time when the clothing and climbing equipment used were nothing like today and the expedition team did not even have radios to communicate in real time.

Born in 1933 in Namche Bazar, the gateway to Mount Everest, he began mountaineering when he was 19 and remained active in the expedition sector until the age of 50.

“It would be better for the mountain to reduce the number of climbers,” he said.

Among the Sherpas, Himalayan people renowned as mountaineering guides, Everest is revered as Qomolangma, or goddess mother of the world. Members of the community generally perform religious rituals before climbing the peak.

Kanchha Sherpa is survived by his wife, four sons, two daughters and grandchildren.