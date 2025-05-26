Storms kill 14 in Pakistan and flooding sparks chaos in Mumbai as early monsoon batters South Asia
Rains follow a period of extreme heat when temperatures soared above 45C
At least 14 people were killed in Pakistan after powerful windstorms struck Sindh over the weekend, while India’s financial capital of Mumbai faced flash flooding and travel chaos as monsoon rains arrived early following weeks of punishing heat in the region.
The deaths in Pakistan occurred as strong winds and thunderstorms swept through southern districts of the Sindh province on Saturday evening, causing homes to collapse and trees to fall.
Several deaths were also reported in the Punjab province as extreme wind gusts toppled trees, downed electricity poles, and damaged infrastructure, including in the capital Islamabad. Officials said several of the victims were children. Over 100 were reported injured.
The storms, described as “particularly destructive” by officials, followed a period of extreme heat when temperatures soared above 45C.
In India, which was also reeling from high temperatures, the monsoon arrived a week early and rains flooded several parts of Mumbai on Monday, disrupting road traffic and delaying flights.
A 24-hour red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts in the western state of Maharashtra.
One person died in a lightning strike in Raigad while 48 people were rescued from inundated areas, district authorities said.
Photos and videos shared online showed knee-deep water in low-lying areas as the rains disrupted transport, rail and flight services.
Some parts of Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall, more than what London typically receives in an entire month.
The national capital Delhi is experiencing its wettest May on record. An overnight storm this weekend caused waterlogging in many parts of the city.
Studies in the past have shown that extreme heat can play a role in intensifying rainfall. The monsoon system in the Indian subcontinent is increasingly marked by such extremes – longer dry spells followed by sudden, intense bursts of rain.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments