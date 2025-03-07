Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai reminisced about her childhood as she returned to her hometown in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan for the first time since she was shot in the head by the Taliban 13 years ago.

Ms Yousafzai, now a British citizen, arrived in Shangla on Wednesday for a visit that was kept under wraps to ensure her safety and security.

Sharing a photo of herself standing against a backdrop of a snowcapped mountain and a river, Mr Yousafzai said it was “such a joy” to return home after over a decade.

“As a child, I spent every holiday in Shangla, Pakistan, playing by the river and sharing meals with my extended family,” Ms Yousafzai, 27, said.

“It was such a joy for me to return there today — after 13 long years — to be surrounded by the mountains, dip my hands in the cold river and laugh with my beloved cousins.”

The activist said the place remained “very dear to my heart and I hope to return again and again”.

open image in gallery Malala Yousufzai poses for a picture in her hometown ( X/Malala )

Ms Yousafzai was evacuated from Mingora in the Swat Valley after a Pakistani Taliban gunman shot her in the head on a school bus in October 2012. She was 15.

Ms Yousafzai was targeted for speaking out in support of girls' education after the village had fallen to the Pakistani Taliban. Two years later in 2014, she received the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Indian child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.

Although Ms Yousafzai made a few trips to Pakistan over the past 13 years, this was the first time she went to her hometown.

Security was beefed up in the area, with some places sealed off, as Ms Yousafzai arrived in a helicopter accompanied by her husband and father.

An anonymous government official told the AFP news agency that her “visit was kept highly secret to avoid any untoward incident”. “Even the locals were unaware of her plans to visit,” they said.

open image in gallery File. Pakistani children get ready for class at Malala Yousufzai's old school in Mingora, Swat Valley, on 5 Oct 2013 ( AP )

Ms Yousafzai met her relatives in Barkana and visited a college established there in 2018 to provide free education to girls. “Malala met students, inspected classes and spoke to students while urging them to study and make their future brighter,” a senior police officer, Amjad Alam Khan, said.

She promised that the Malala Fund would ensure the college provided a high standard of education without charge.

Ms Yousafzai extended condolences to the families of the 13 civilians and five security personnel who were killed in a twin suicide bombing at a military cantonment in Bannu area this week.

A militant group linked to the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the Bannu bombing, which also left 42 people injured, some critically.

“I pray for peace in every corner of our beautiful country. The recent attacks, including in Bannu yesterday, are heartbreaking. I am sending my condolences to the victims and their families and offer my prayers for the safety of every person in my homeland,” she said.