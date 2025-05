Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British climber who scaled Mount Everest for a record 19th time says he’s already planning his next attempt.

Kenton Cool, 51 scaled the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit on Sunday before flying on a helicopter with his clients back to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The latest ascent saw Cool break his own record for the most ascents of the world’s highest peak by a non-Sherpa guide.

Cool said his climb was smooth and that he faced no problems, yet he noticed that many climbers were trying to reach the peak on the same day.

Speaking to reporters at Kathmandu's airport, Cool said: “I am 51 now, and I have been coming here since 2004 to climb Everest.

“I have at least one more climb for next year — maybe 20 or 21 (total). After that, I'll start climbing other mountains in Nepal.”

The British climber has scaled Mount Everest almost every year since 2004.

open image in gallery Kenton Cool on a previous climb of Mount Everest in 2022 ( PA Media )

Ciik was unable to climb Mount Everest in 2014 because the season was canceled after 16 Sherpa guides were killed in an avalanche, and again in 2015 when an earthquake triggered an avalanche that killed 19 people.

The 2020 climbing season was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only Nepali Sherpa guides have scaled the peak more times than Cool. Kami Rita holds the record for the most successful ascents of Mount Everest at 30 times. He is currently on the mountain and is expected to attempt to reach the top in the next few days.

“Mountaineering is an amazing sport which is open to everybody, but you just need to be part of it responsibly and we have seen some people coming to Everest — perhaps they do not have the experience that they should,” Cool said, adding that it was not necessary to limit the number of climbers each season.

Mr Cool previously became the first person to complete the Everest triple crown, scaling Everest, Lhotse and Nuptse in a single push without returning to base camp.

He was also the first British guide to lead a client to the summit of K2, the world’s second tallest mountain.

Hundreds of climbers and their guides are on the mountain during the popular spring climbing season, hoping to scale the world’s highest peak. Weather conditions then deteriorate with the rainy monsoon season, making climbing more difficult.