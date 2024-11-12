New ‘mindfulness’ city in Asia will have separate laws to rest of country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bhutan has announced plans to build a ‘mindfulness city’, with separate laws to the rest of the country.

The new city in the Himalayan kingdom that brought the world the concept of gross national happiness, will promote walking and cycling to reduce emissions, green spaces for meditation and relaxation, mindfulness-based education, public community activities, healthcare and wellness centres, and eco-tourism.

The country launched a $100 million bond issue on Monday to help start the project. Bhutan has less than 800,000 people and is wedged between Asian giants India and China. it has been struggling to boost its $3 billion economy that is heavily reliant on aid, hydropower and tourism, and was badly hit by COVID-19 restrictions.

Employment woes, with youth unemployment touching nearly 30% in 2022, triggered an exodus of young people seeking opportunities abroad, with thousands moving to Australia alone.

The ‘Gelephu Mindfulness City’ (GMC) will lie in a special administrative region with separate rules and laws that will aim to be an economic corridor linking South Asia to Southeast Asia, officials said.

It will be built in phases and is expected to be completed in 21 years, officials said, with private partners investing in roads, bridges, an airport, houses, schools, hospitals and businesses.

Authorities expect about 150,000 people to live there in the first 7-10 years and more than one million when it is complete.

open image in gallery Bhutanese people in traditional attire queue up to cast their votes in the national elections in Deothang, Bhutan ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

GMC will be spread over an area of more than 2,500 sq km (965 sq miles) on the border with giant neighbour India and offer space to businesses in finance, tourism, green energy, technology, healthcare, agriculture, aviation, logistics, education and spirituality.

The 10-year GMC ‘Nation Building Bond’ that opens on Monday will be available for subscription by non-resident Bhutanese until Dec. 17, according to the GMC website. The funds raised will be used to build initial infrastructure, for green energy and connectivity, among others, it says.

“This ambitious project will redefine the nation’s economic landscape ... paving the way for a prosperous and resilient Bhutan,” said Lotay Tshering, GMC’s governor and a former prime minister.

The goal is to attract investment, develop skills and create jobs in the Buddhist-majority country known for its Gross National Happiness (GNH) index - an economic gauge that counts factors ignored by gross domestic product measures, such as recreation, emotional well-being and the environment.

The brainchild of King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, GMC was proposed last year as a city that would encompass “conscious and sustainable businesses, inspired by Buddhist spiritual heritage” and anchored on the values of GNH.

“Mindfulness is at the core of our values-based city and aligns with the ethos and identity of our nation,” said Rabsel Dorji, a senior GMC official.

open image in gallery Buddhist monks on their way to a monastery in Bhutan ( AP )

The GMC website says the project is based on Bhutan’s Buddhist heritage and culture, its stress on happiness, well-being and mindfulness, and also incorporates eco-friendly architecture in what is the world’s first carbon-negative country - one that absorbs more carbon than it produces.

India, Bhutan’s biggest economic and trade partner as well as donor, is supportive of the project and would extend its roads and railway network to the border to connect GMC, officials said.

GMC is a “smart move” but connectivity could pose a serious challenge to landlocked Bhutan, said Surya Raj Acharya, an infrastructure and urban planning expert in neighbouring Nepal.

“Developing the city as a competitive production hub also depends on connectivity to global logistics,” Acharya said, adding that access to ports will depend on Indian infrastructure.

“It should also be attractive to international investors. These are factors not under Bhutan’s control,” he said.