Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bangladeshis will cast their ballots on Thursday in a crucial national election, the first since a mass uprising ended the 15-year rule of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Public expectation is running high that the vote could help reset democratic norms after more than a decade of disputed elections and shrinking political space.

The transition is being overseen by an interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, which has pledged a fair vote.

Here’s what to know about the polls in Bangladesh.

open image in gallery Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman, centre, and other leaders hold their election symbol during the last day of an election rally for Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis candidate Mamunul Haque, organized by the eleven party alliance in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, 9 Feb 2026 ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The election is being be closely watched

The election of a new parliament will involve more than 127 million eligible voters in the nation of some 170 million people, with 1,981 candidates contesting parliamentary seats nationwide. The Yunus-led administration has stated that it is committed to holding elections that are free, fair and peaceful. To help ensure this, around 500 foreign observers will be present, including from the European Union and the Commonwealth, to which Bangladesh belongs.

The vote also introduces a significant procedural change. Bangladeshi citizens living abroad will be able to participate through a postal voting system for the first time. The move is intended to broaden electoral participation by including the country’s large expatriate population.

Bangladesh’s national legislature comprises 350 lawmakers. Of these, 300 are elected directly from single-member constituencies, while an additional 50 seats are reserved for women. Elections are conducted under a first-past-the-post system, and each parliament serves a five-year term.

open image in gallery Commuters travel on rickshaws in a market on the eve of national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, 10 Feb ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Polls are a test for Bangladesh’s democracy

The election will also include a referendum for political reforms that include prime ministerial term limits, stronger checks on executive power and other safeguards preventing parliamentary power consolidation.

Whether the process delivers genuine institutional reform or continues to support existing power structures will shape Bangladesh’s domestic stability, which has been marked by periods of military rule and weak democratic structures since its independence from Pakistan in 1971.

“The future of Bangladesh is in the hands of its citizens and elected leaders to ensure the country’s stability as a rights-respecting democracy,” said Catherine Cooper, staff attorney at the Robert & Ethel Kennedy Human Rights Center.

She said it is critical that the newly-elected government “prioritise and protect civic space, allowing civil society, the press, political opposition, and all citizens to speak without fear of repression.”

The election results will also serve as an important test of whether popular protest movements by young people can translate into durable democratic change. Nearly 5 million people are new voters and will be casting their ballots for the first time.

open image in gallery Rajit Hasan, 28, talks to The Associated Press in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, 8 Feb 2026 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Zia's son is expected to make a mark

Bangladesh’s political landscape has for decades revolved around two rival dynasties. On one side is the Awami League, headed by Ms Hasina, the daughter of the country’s founding president. Opposing it is the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, now led by Tarique Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

With the Awami League banned, the BNP has emerged as the front-runner, positioning Mr Rahman as the leading candidate.

Mr Rahman returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in self exile and has promised to rebuild democratic institutions, restore the rule of law and revive the economy.

Challenging the BNP is a broad 11-party coalition spearheaded by the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, which is seeking to expand its influence in national politics. Jamaat-e-Islami was banned under Ms Hasina but has gained influence since her ouster.

The alliance also includes the newly formed National Citizen Party, created by leaders of the 2024 uprising.

open image in gallery File. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 6 Jan 2014 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

First elections without Hasina in decades

The election is going to be the first since the ouster of Ms Hasina, who now lives in exile in India. She was sentenced to death in absentia last year by a special tribunal under the Yunus-led administration. The charges against her relate to crimes against humanity over the deaths of hundreds of people during the 2024 uprising.

Ms Hasina has denounced the trial, terming the court as a “kangaroo court.” In an interview with The Associated Press from her exile in India, she denounced the decision to exclude her party from taking part in the election.

During Ms Hasina’s rule, elections were widely criticised by opposition parties and rights groups as lacking credibility.

open image in gallery People watch Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner A.M.M. Nasir Uddin's address to the nation on a television, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, 11 Dec 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Minority Hindus feel intimidated

An increasingly urgent concern in Bangladesh is the rising prominence of hard-line groups. Their influence has raised alarms about the rights and safety of women and religious minorities. Minority communities, particularly Hindus, report increased intimidation and incidents of violence, deepening fears about their place in the Muslim-majority nation.

There are growing concerns that the Islamist coalition could exploit these tensions to reassert political influence.

Bangladesh is over 90 per cent Muslim, while around 8 per cent are Hindu.