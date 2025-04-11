Millions of Afghans will be ‘abandoned’ to famine thanks to Trump’s aid cuts, warns UN

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s decision to sever food aid to Afghanistan will leave millions of the country’s poorest people vulnerable to famine this summer, a World Food Programme (WFP) official has told The Independent.

This week the Trump administration quietly reversed its decision to cancel vital food aid programmes to 12 countries via funding for the UN’s WFP, but Afghanistan and Yemen were not included in the U-turn.

It’s a devastating blow to aid programmes in Afghanistan, where a country ravaged by two decades of war and with its Taliban-run economy in ruins is heavily dependent on foreign humanitarian support. In 2024, the US provided 43 per cent of all international humanitarian funding to Afghanistan.

Mutinta Chimuka, the WFP’s deputy country director for Afghanistan, said in an interview that the UN body learned US aid would not be restored to the country last weekend. She said it would affect core famine prevention programmes in both the lean summer months and freezing winter, as well as preventing WFP from providing food packages to newly-returned Afghan deportees from Pakistan and Iran.

“These cuts mean mothers will go hungry, children will go without treatment, and millions of Afghans returning to a country they barely know will be met with empty hands. We are being forced to abandon those who need us most,” she said.

She said the WFP team was already making difficult choices between distributing aid to vulnerable people in one village over another, and that such painful decision-making would only be further exacerbated.

“This summer, WFP will no longer be able to deliver planned famine prevention activities – leaving at least two million people without support during the lean season. More than 2 million returnees from Pakistan and Iran will arrive to find no support, despite having nowhere else to turn,” she said.

open image in gallery An Afghan burqa-clad refugee along with her children arrives at a registration centre in Takhta Pul district of Kandahar province ( AFP via Getty Images )

Afghan women and children – already the hardest hit by the hunger crisis – are likely to be at the greatest risk of malnutrition, illness, and death, the official said.

“As a result of [programme cuts], over 400,000 malnourished children and mothers will be denied treatment, even as Afghanistan faces its worst levels of child malnutrition ever recorded. Women-headed households, already among the most vulnerable, are now at even greater risk, with two-thirds unable to afford basic nutritious food,” Ms Chimuka said.

open image in gallery An Afghan burqa-clad woman holds a child as she seeks alms along a road in Herat ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I was recently in Herat where I met a young Afghan mother in a clinic and she is a beneficiary of WFP aid. In her tow, she had a four-month-old baby who was extremely tiny for its size. This is the situation of undernourished or malnourished women who get pregnant and then have babies who are also malnourished. Our critical aid was helping us break this generational cycle with tools which we no longer have,” Ms Chimuka said.

The WFP says US cuts will make it impossible for them to prepare food to distribute in advance ahead of winter, when more than three million vulnerable people are expected to be snowed in and unreachable.

The drive to cut USAID funding has been led by Mr Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk and his meme-inspired Department of Government Efficiency. The SpaceX CEO has said he wants to dramatically reduce foreign assistance, calling the aid wasteful and misused in the advancement of liberal causes.