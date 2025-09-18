Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The powerful earthquake that devastated Afghanistan last month left over 649,000 tonnes of debris scattered in the country’s east, a new analysis of satellite images by the UN shows.

The 6-magnitude earthquake on 31 August killed nearly 2,200 people and forced at least 23,000 to flee their homes.

The debris that needs removing equals roughly 40,500 truckloads, according to the analysis by the UN Development Programme.

The most severe damage is seen in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar and Laghman.

The UN agency says aid workers are “racing against time” to remove rubble from the mountainous region.

In the days after the disaster, emergency workers faced major challenges in carrying out rescue and relief operations, especially in the remote and rugged Kunar province, and aid workers had to walk on foot for hours to reach isolated communities.

open image in gallery The 31 August earthquake produced its highest shaking intensity in Nurgal district of Kunar province ( UNDP )

Noting the scale of the disaster, the agency said “infrastructure exposure is extensive”.

Nearly “246,000 buildings, including homes, schools and clinics, lie within high-impact zones and 462 km of electric grid lines are at risk”, it said.

“AI-based modelling, using satellite imagery and remote sensing, predicts between 23,000 and 31,000 internally displaced people as a direct result of the earthquake. Across all zones, around 633,000 women, 606,000 children, and 33,000 elderly were exposed, indicating significant vulnerable populations within the impacted area.”

open image in gallery Afghan security personnel watch sacks of relief aid kept beside UN official vehicles in the aftermath of an earthquake at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district ( AFP via Getty )

The quake upended entire communities, the UN agency’s Afghanistan representative, Stephen Rodriques, said, calling the grim visuals “heartbreaking”.

“Families are sleeping in the open, and access to basic services is severely disrupted. We must act quickly to restore dignity and safety,” he said, calling for safe removal of the debris.

open image in gallery Remains of damaged houses in the aftermath of an earthquake at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district ( AFP via Getty )

The agency was providing the data to look at the most impacted areas needing debris removal, structural assessments and restoration of access.

“This is a race against time,” said Devanand Ramiah, head of crisis readiness, response and recovery team at the agency’s crisis bureau.

open image in gallery An Afghan security personnel stands guard as a woman walks past a mobile health clinic in Kunar ( AFP via Getty )

Afghans affected by the quake have made two main demands – reconstruction of their house and water supplies, a Taliban spokesperson working on a committee to help the survivors said.

“Various countries and organisations have offered assistance in the construction of houses but that takes time. After the second round of assistance, work will begin on the third round, which is considering what kind of houses can be built here,” said Zia ur Rahman Speenghar.

He added that people were receiving assistance in cash, food, tents, beds, among other necessities.