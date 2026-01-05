Single tuna sells for huge record price at Tokyo fish market auction opening
Hundreds of tuna are sold daily at the early morning auction
A colossal bluefin tuna has fetched a staggering 510 million yen ($3.2 million) at Tokyo's annual New Year auction, setting a new record for the prized fish.
The 243-kilogram specimen was the star of the predawn sale at the Toyosu fish market on Monday, snapped up by Kiyomura Corp.
The company, owned by Kiyoshi Kimura, operates the popular Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain. Mr Kimura, a frequent victor at this prestigious event, surpassed his own previous record of 334 million yen ($2.1 million), which he established in 2019.
The pricy fish was caught off the coast of Oma in northern Japan, known as home to the high-quality tuna, and costs 2.1 million yen ($13,360) per kilogram ($6,060 per pound).
Hundreds of tuna are sold daily at the early morning auction, but prices are significantly higher than usual for the Oma tuna, especially at the celebratory New Year auction.
Due to the popularity of tuna for sushi and sashimi, Pacific bluefin tuna was previously a threatened species, but its stock is recovering following conservation efforts.
