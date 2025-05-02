Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three months after his truck plunged into a sinkhole near Tokyo, the body of a 74-year-old driver has been recovered.

In January the three-ton truck fell into a hole that suddenly appeared on the road in Yashio City.

Initial rescue attempts proved unsuccessful, with only the truck's flatbed retrieved while the driver remained trapped in the cabin. It was believed he had been swept downstream.

After extensive preparations to ensure worker safety, including the construction of an underground pathway, rescuers in helmets and hazmat suits finally reached the targeted area on Friday and recovered the body.

open image in gallery A vehicle carrying a body, believed to be that of the driver found during a search inside the sewer pipe, leaves the scene of the road collapse accident on a street, Friday May 2, 2025 in in Yashio, northeast of Tokyo. (Kyodo News via AP)

Experts say the Yashio sinkhole was caused by corrosion in sewer pipes. The unsteady ground and a hollow space below it had hampered the rescue, while residents were asked to cut back on water use to minimize sewage water going through the area.

The Mainichi reported that sediment likely flowed into the heavily corroded pipe, laid about 33ft underground, creating a hollow beneath the road, which collapsed under the weight of passing vehicles.

Nearly 30 hours after the collapse, the driver remained trapped in the vehicle as sand and mud filled his seat, according to Japan’s Nippon TV.

Rescue workers initially heard the driver responding to their calls, but soon lost contact.

A map of Yashio:

Five families living in the vicinity of the sinkhole were told to evacuate as the crater continued to expand, days after swallowing a truck along with its driver. More than a hundred residents living within a 50m radius of the hole had already been moved out in the week incident took place.

The case was a wakeup call about the aging infrastructure in Japan, where most of its main public infrastructure was built during the rapid economic growth of the 1960s and 1970s.

According to the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry, more than 10,500 sinkholes were found across Japan, many of them related to sewage facilities in urban areas.

Yashio Mayor Shinobu Oyama, in a statement, offered his prayer for the driver and condolences to his family. He pledged to do his utmost for the speedy reconstruction of the damaged road.