Two stabbed at entertainment complex in Japan as police arrest 30-year-old suspect
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Japan following the alleged stabbing of two people at an entertainment complex in Fukuoka, police confirmed on Monday.
The incident, which occurred on Sunday at a facility housing pop group HKT48, left a 44-year-old man with a chest wound, reportedly from a kitchen knife, and another individual injured. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are investigating the case as possible attempted murder but declined to give further details, including the suspect's motives, and they also did not comment on the second stabbing.
Kyodo News agency and other Japanese media said the injured man, who worked for the HKT48 theater inside the complex, was stabbed when he saw the suspect in an unauthorized area and told him to leave.
The suspect also allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old woman in the back in an elevator hall at the facility before he fled the scene, media reports said.
HKT48 said the group's fan event scheduled for Sunday night was canceled.
Violent crimes are rare in Japan, which has strict gun control laws. But in recent years there have been a number of high-profile cases involving knife attacks and home-made explosives.