Japan’s oldest person, aged 114, reveals the ‘greatest asset’ of her long life

Shigeko Kagawa, a 114-year-old retired physician from Nara Prefecture, has been confirmed as Japan’s oldest living person.

Her new status follows the death of 114-year-old Miyoko Hiroyasu, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Ms Kagawa graduated from medical school before World War II.

She served at an Osaka hospital during the conflict and later ran her family’s clinic as an obstetrician and gynaecologist, retiring at 86.

Her remarkable life also saw her become one of the oldest Olympic torchbearers in history, participating in the Tokyo 2021 relay at 109.

When asked about the secret to her longevity by TOS News in 2023, Ms Kagawa simply said: "I don’t have any. I just play every day. My energy is my greatest asset.

“I go where I want, eat what I want and do what I want. I’m free and independent."

open image in gallery Shigeko Kagawa previously said she had no secrets to living a long life

Her predecessor as Japan's oldest person led a similarly active life. Born in 1911, Ms Hiroyasu studied art in Tokyo, taught in Hiroshima Prefecture and raised three children.

She died in a nursing home in Oita Prefecture, where she spent her days reading newspapers, sketching and playing card games.

“I am grateful to be healthy,” she said on her 113th birthday.

Despite an overall population decline, Japan’s elderly population continues to grow. As of 1 September 2024, a record 36 million people – 29 per cent of the population – were aged 65 or older, the highest proportion of seniors in the world.

Those aged 80 and above now make up 10 per cent of the population, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

There are 95,119 centenarians across the country.