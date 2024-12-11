Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Japanese survivor of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and member of the atomic bomb survivor’s group, Nihon Hidankyo, accepted this year’s Nobel Peace Prize and called for a world free from nuclear weapons.

Terumi Tanaka, 92, is one of the three co-chairs of Nihon Hidankyo, a group of people who lived through the US atomic bombing of Nagasaki, and demanded “actions from governments to achieve” a nuclear-free world.

Mr Tanaka accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on his organisation’s behalf at a formal ceremony in Oslo’s City Hall on Tuesday. He also spotlighted the abuse of nuclear power by aggressive nations engaged in conflicts around the world, pointing to Russia and Israel specifically.

“The nuclear superpower Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, and a cabinet member of Israel, in the midst of its unrelenting attacks on Gaza in Palestine, even spoke of the possible use of nuclear arms,” Mr Tanaka said. “I am infinitely saddened and angered that the nuclear taboo threatens to be broken.”

Calling for an end of nuclear weapons use, he said: “I hope that the belief that nuclear weapons cannot – and must not – coexist with humanity will take firm hold among citizens of the nuclear weapon states and their allies, and that this will become a force for change in the nuclear policies of their governments.”

Mr Tanaki recounted the pain and trauma he witnessed in 1945 in an interview with The Independent last month, including watching the charred corpses of his loved ones left lifeless due to the American atomic bomb.

He was just 13 when the 10,000lb atomic bomb “Fat Man” was dropped on Nagasaki on 9 August 1945, landing around 3.2km from his family home. The damage is “imprinted on his brain” forever, he said.

“I was lying down reading a book and then suddenly there was just light everywhere. Everything was completely white around me, and I heard this huge sound. It was like nothing I had ever experienced in my life but of course, I could sense that something very dangerous was happening.

The US bombings of the two Japanese cities on 6 and 9 August in 1945 killed 214,000 people, leading to Japan’s surrender and the end of the Second World War.

“I ran downstairs and crouched down and covered my ears like we were trained to do. At that moment, the force from the explosion came. I don’t remember hearing it because apparently, I passed out. I don’t remember anything after that.” Mr Tanaka survived, he said, because two sliding glass doors fell on top of him and yet remained intact.

“It’s really strange, the glass was not broken. In other houses, there was no glass left. Afterwards, we realised it was a complete miracle that this glass door did not shatter and that it fell on me and protected me. That’s the only reason I’m still here today.”

Not only did he lose several of his loved ones in the first nuclear attack, Mr Tanaka said he went to ground zero and walked around the city for days looking for five of his relatives.

“Three days later, you could still see hundreds of bodies everywhere, and the injured were just crouching in the shadows not receiving any care or attention at all. This is not a situation the human race should be living in. This is not what humans should be doing to each other.”

In his address in Oslo on Tuesday, he said that Nihon Hidankyo’s movement has undoubtedly played a major role in creating the “nuclear taboo”.

"However, there still remain 12,000 nuclear warheads on Earth today, 4,000 of which are operationally deployed, ready for immediate launch."