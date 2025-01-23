Three people stabbed in random attack at bus stop near Japan ski resort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man died and two were injured in a stabbing attack at a train station in Nagano, a popular ski resort in central Japan, police said.

The incident, suspected to be a random attack with no one targeted in particular, occurred near JR Nagano Station at around 8pm local time on Wednesday.

The suspect, an unnamed middle-aged man, remained at large, the Kyodo News agency reported.

He used a blade-like object to attack three people waiting for a bus near the station, police said. One of them, Hiroyuki Maruyama, a 49-year-old man, was pronounced dead in a hospital. A 37-year-old man was wounded but stayed conscious, while a 46-year-old woman suffered a head injury from falling during the attack.

Maruyama was stabbed on the left side of the abdomen and went into cardiac arrest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10pm.

open image in gallery File. Police arrive at the scene after a woman brandished a hammer inside a classroom at Hosei University's Tama campus in Machida in the western suburbs of Tokyo ( AFP via Getty )

One of the survivors told investigators the suspect was a man of slim build in his 40s who wore pants, a jacket and a white scarf on his head.

Police said they were actively searching for the suspect in connection with charges of murder and attempted murder. A dedicated hotline had been established at the Nagano Central Police Station to provide information about the suspect’s whereabouts.

A witness said the suspect “appeared to be searching for his next target” as he moved around the train station after the attack, the Japan Times reported.

“I was with my child, and for a moment, the suspect pointed the knife in our direction. I was completely focused on protecting my family," he said.

Stabbing attacks are more common than other violent crimes in Japan due to strict gun control laws. The country has witnessed a number of cases involving random knife attacks and arson on subways in recent years.

In response, a company said last year it was introducing blade-resistant umbrellas on Japanese trains to enhance passenger safety.

The stab-proof umbrellas are about 20cm longer than standard umbrellas, with reinforced canopies and thicker handles for better defence.