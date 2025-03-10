Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 54-year-old Japanese woman has been arrested for allegedly locking her naked partner out on the balcony overnight, leading to his death three years ago.

The woman, identified by local media as Miho Tsumura from Isahaya, was arrested on suspicion of assault and lethal confinement, police in the Nagasaki region said.

The reason for the delayed arrest was not immediately clear.

The woman forced the victim onto their balcony without his clothes in February 2022 and prevented him from getting back in, a local official, Masafumi Tanigawa, said.

She ordered the victim, her common-law spouse, to get out on a balcony while he was naked and “confined him there”. The next day, police responded to an emergency call and discovered the 49-year-old man “nearly dead” in a room, Mr Tanigawa said.

According to prefectural police, Ms Tsumura called the emergency line at around 6.25am on 7 February 2022, reporting that the man was unresponsive.

When police arrived, they found him lying dead in a room, completely naked.

Police say the victim had been forced to spend the night on the balcony of the woman’s second-floor apartment in Hasami on the night of 6-7 February 2022.

He succumbed to hypothermia as temperatures dropped to 3.7C in Sasebo, a nearby city, according to data from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Police said on Friday that the woman had previously attacked her partner with a knife, causing injuries that took two weeks to heal.

An autopsy revealed a cut wound on the man’s nose. Prefectural police were investigating whether the suspect had subjected the victim to ongoing violence.

The woman denies the charges. “I have done nothing,” Mr Tanigawa quoted her as saying.