A petting zoo in Japan has banned men from entering unaccompanied after reporting multiple cases of harassment of its woman owner and guests.

Healing Pavilion, which opened in eastern Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture in March 2024, allows visitors to feed and play with animals like rabbits, sheep, otters, and cats. It also has a dog park where visitors are permitted to come with their own pets.

The zoo director, who goes by Misa Mama on X, made a post on 26 January saying the facility would no longer allow male visitors to come in alone.

“Effective immediately, we will not be allowing men to come alone to the park,” she wrote, according to an online translation.

“It's not that I'm conceited or that I am mistaken. Too many have come with harmful intentions, causing me significant stress. I feel as if my heart is in pain. We are not a cabaret club, so if you really want to interact with animals, please invite your friends and family to come with you.”

She also posted on her Instagram an image of what appears to be a sign at the zoo stating the new policy: that men must be accompanied by family or friends.

“Men are not allowed to visit alone. Too many invitations to go out on dates, it's getting really annoying,” reads the sign in Japanese.

Misa Mama attempted to explain the reason behind the discriminatory policy saying that she had received complaints about women guests being harassed by men.

She claimed that unaccompanied men guests tried to strike up conversations with women patrons, engaged in flirtatious behaviour, and even made inappropriate comments.

In a follow up post on X, the owner said she was aware her policy could be considered gender discrimination, but that she had no bias against men. She requested those criticising her policy to consider that she was a single woman and worried about how the men making trouble might react.

“If I could, I would only prohibit those who misbehave. But as a woman managing the zoo alone, I fear potential retaliation, leaving me no choice but to enforce this rule,” she said.

According to a translation by the South China Morning Post, she clarified that Healing Pavilion was not meant for dating or matchmaking. “This rule isn’t based on arrogance or a misunderstanding of men,” Misa Mama said.