Hundreds evacuate in Japan after new wildfires break out
New wildfires erupt days after blazes in northern Japan burn almost 3,000 hectares
At least two people were injured and thousands were asked to evacuate as several wildfires burned across western Japan.
Firefighters continued to fight flames on Tuesday after fires started in the western towns of Okayama, Imabari and Aso on Sunday.
The fires, which quickly burned hundreds of hectares, erupted just days after massive wildfires in northern Japan burnt almost 3,000 hectares, nearly a tenth of the land in the area.
Six homes were damaged in the city of Okayama, where the fire burned over 250 hectares of land, Mainichi newspaper reported.
By Tuesday, however, the Okayama fire had subsided and evacuation orders had been lifted.
A smaller fire detected in the mountainous village of Aso in Kumamoto prefecture on the southern main island of Kyushu was extinguished early on Monday.
However, another wildfire in Imabari in Ehime prefecture continued to burn and was estimated to have destroyed at least 214 hectares of land, according to national broadcaster NHK.
On the main island of Shikoku, the fire left a firefighter injured.
At least 14 helicopters were reportedly deployed to spray water over the blazes and provide disaster relief to victims in Okayama and Ehime.
Evacuation orders remained in place for 553 people across 1,079 households in Imabari while 792 people across 1,506 households were under the same order in the neighbouring city of Saijo, according to Japan Times.
Local governments at one point ordered more than 3,000 residents to evacuate.
Experts blamed dry weather and dried fallen leaves on the forest floor as likely causes of the wildfires in Okayama and Imabari.
Some reports also blamed residents burning trash.
A wildfire also broke out in South Korea on Friday, burning through about 15,000 hectares. At least four people were reported to have died and 3,300 were displaced from their homes, state news agency Yonhap reported.
