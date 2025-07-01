Trump threatens Japan with new tariffs amid rice war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump threatened Japan with higher tariffs after accusing it of refusing to buy American rice, despite data showing otherwise.

“They won’t take our RICE and yet they have a massive rice shortage. In other words, we’ll just be sending them a letter, and we love having them as a Trading Partner for many years to come,” Mr Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday, possibly suggesting punitive measures if Japan didn’t increase its rice purchases from the US.

Mr Trump’s comments came amid tense negotiations over agricultural imports and broader trade terms between the two allies.

Contrary to what Mr Trump claimed, however, the US Census Bureau trade data showed Japan buying American rice worth $298m last year and $114m between January and April this year.

It remained unclear whether Japanese officials had indicated any plans to halt US rice imports during ongoing trade talks.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged Mr Trump’s claim on Tuesday but declined to comment, noting only that discussions with the US were continuing.

“While we refrain from disclosing the specifics of our discussions with the US, Japan will continue to vigorously pursue sincere and honest discussions with the aim of achieving an agreement that will benefit both Japan and the US,” he said.

Japan’s lead negotiator, economy minister Ryosei Akazawa, said Tokyo would not sacrifice its agriculture sector in the talks, despite pressure from Mr Trump over rice imports.

“I have repeatedly stated that agriculture is the foundation of the nation,” he told a media briefing. “In negotiations with the United States, our stance remains unchanged: we will not engage in talks that would sacrifice the agricultural sector.”

Japanese farmers, particularly rice growers, represent a powerful political force, especially in rural areas where the ruling Liberal Democratic Party enjoys deep support. The party, which has dominated post-war Japanese politics, has historically protected this voter base through generous subsidies and strict import restrictions, making farming, and rice cultivation in particular, a politically sensitive issue in any trade negotiation.

Mr Trump’s social media post on Monday came as Tokyo raced to persuade Washington to drop a 25 per cent tariff on cars and 24 per cent on other goods. Although the reciprocal tariff was paused until 9 July, nearly three months of negotiations were yet to yield a trade deal.

Mr Trump earlier said he planned to send letters to trading partners outlining new tariff rates ahead of the 9 July expiration of the pause on his steep “reciprocal” tariffs. Prior to the pause, Japanese exports faced a minimum tariff rate of 24 per cent. Afterwards, they were subjected to a standard 10 per cent rate.

American officials have maintained for months that negotiations on tariffs have been moving forward with several countries, including Japan, India and Vietnam.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Mr Trump singled out Japan, saying the Asian nation could face a 25 per cent tariff on its car exports to the US. “Dear Mr Japan, here’s the story: You’re going to pay a 25% tariff on your cars,” he said.

On Monday, White House National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett suggested that negotiations with Japan were ongoing.

“Nothing is over,” Mr Hassett told reporters. “I know what he just posted, but there’ll still be discussions right up till the end. Even if we get a framework, then there’s still gonna be things to finalise.”

On Tuesday, Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba announced a policy shift intended at encouraging farmers to boost rice production to ensure a stable supply, The Jiji Press reported. “We will switch to a new rice policy that will ensure the income of motivated producers and enable them to increase production without anxiety,” Mr Ishiba said.

Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the policy shift “will allow farmers who are willing to increase rice paddy acreage to engage in farming with peace of mind”.