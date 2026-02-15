Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager died and two were injured after a late-night stabbing in Japan’s western city of Osaka, with police arresting a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The attack occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday in Dotonbori, a busy entertainment and shopping district in central Osaka known for neon-lit streets, restaurants, and heavy footfall from tourists and young people.

Police said they received emergency calls just after 11.50pm reporting that multiple people had been stabbed on the ground floor of a building.

The three victims were all 17-year-old boys. One of them, Kamada Ryunosuke, who lived in the neighbouring prefecture of Nara, later died in hospital from stab wounds to the chest and other parts of his body, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The other two, both from Osaka prefecture, were stabbed in the upper body and taken to hospital. One of them is said to be unconscious, according to NHK. Their identities have not been released.

Police arrested the suspect on Sunday morning after he had fled the scene, NHK said. He has been detained on suspicion of murder. Investigators said the suspect had apparently quarrelled with the three boys before the attack, according to NHK and The Japan Times.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the dispute and the sequence of events leading up to the stabbing.

Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime among developed countries, and fatal knife attacks are relatively rare.

Police have not yet disclosed further details about the weapon used or the exact nature of the argument, saying the investigation is ongoing.