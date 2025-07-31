Japan cracks down on ‘host bar’ culture after accusations of predatory behaviour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Japanese government has launched a sweeping crackdown on the country’s “host club” industry, targeting business practices that allegedly trap women in spiralling debt and, in some cases, coerced sex work.

Touted as the most sweeping reform of adult entertainment law in decades, the move by the Tokyo police and lawmakers aims to close loopholes that have allowed exploitation to persist.

The crackdown began in December 2023, when Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department launched simultaneous inspections across Kabukichō, the city’s famed entertainment district, raiding hundreds of host clubs and concept cafés.

A host bar is a nightlife venue in Japan where predominantly young men, known as hosts, entertain female clients by pouring drinks, engaging in flirtatious conversation and offering emotional attention – for a price. The hosts cultivate a sense of intimacy or romantic affection, often encouraging repeat visits and lavish spending via flattery, playful banter, and even messages that suggest affection.

According to a report by The Mainachi, investigators raided 202 venues and found serious violations in 145 establishments. Nationwide, authorities inspected a total of 729 host clubs across 33 prefectures during November and December, around 70 per cent of the approximately 1,000 such clubs operating in Japan.

More than 200 administrative penalties were issued between January and February 2024, including five business suspension orders. The most common infractions included selling alcoholic drinks without clearly displayed prices, allowing minors to enter, and operating without the proper entertainment‑business license.

According to the National Police Agency, consultations related to abusive host club behaviour surged to 2,776 in 2024, a report in The Japan Times stated.

open image in gallery File. Signs declaring a host as ‘No 1’, ‘King’ or urging passersby to ‘drown in love’ are no longer permitted after Tokyo police banned exaggerated billboards and slogans in Kabukichō ( AFP/Getty )

The Tokyo police have now banned exaggerated billboards and slogans in Kabukichō, with authorities arguing that these marketing tactics promote an aggressive sales culture that pressures hosts to exploit their clients; neon signs declaring a host as ‘No 1’, ‘King’, or urging passersby to ‘drown in love’ are no longer permitted. Clubs have since taped over faces and slogans on displays to comply with the regulation, according to AFP.

Police, NGOs, and survivors say hosts often pressure women emotionally with scripted lines that are industry-standard manipulation. Some hosts even let women drink on credit, where the debt isn’t owed to a financial institution, but directly to the club, making it easier to coerce repayment through sex work, a SoraNews24 report reveals.

A single bottle of sparkling water can cost 6,000 yen (£30) while champagne towers can push bills up to millions, all of which contributes to the patrons’ debts. One unnamed woman told The Japan Times she racked up 1.6m (£8,067) in two months and later turned to sex work, earning up to 500,000 yen (£2,521) a month while sleeping in internet cafés. “All that money went to the host,” she said.

Another woman, 20, told AFP she had no family and spent over 10m (£50,430) yen on hosts in two years. She too ended up working in the sex industry to repay her debt. “I wanted to be loved,” she said. “I thought that if my host hated me, life would no longer be worth living”.

Critics have likened the system to a financial wolf trap, describing host clubs as preying on romantic fantasy and loneliness. Nonprofit centres in Tokyo’s Kabukichō, run by organisations like Nippon Kakekomidera, reported hundreds of consultations in just a few months from parents too embarrassed to go to the authorities. Founder Hidemori Gen told The Guardian it received around 300 requests for help over five months.

“We’ve seen cases where people have spent 90m yen (£453,870),” Gen said at Foreign Correspondents Club for Japan press conference in December 2024, adding that paying off these debts can take up to eight years in some cases.

“It’s exactly the same as a religious cult, the way the clubs manipulate and brainwash the women. They use a manual to target women and give them their first visits free to rein them in.”

open image in gallery File: Host clubs can face fines of up to £1.5m and the law now forbids tactics like pressuring clients with threats to deny access to their favourite host ( AFP/Getty )

In December 2024, the NPA convened an expert panel to assess the problem and issued a report that called for tighter regulations to curb emotional manipulation, debt exploitation, and coercion into sex work, urging legal reforms to address what it described as systemic abuse.

The Japanese cabinet approved a bill in March 2025 to amend the adult entertainment and amusement business law, which was passed by the House of Representatives in May, and took effect in June.

Host clubs can now face fines of up to 300m yen (£1.5m) and the law now forbids tactics like pressuring clients with threats to deny access to their favourite host. The revision also criminalises so-called ‘scout back’ arrangements, where clubs or hosts receive bounties for referring indebted women into pornography or sexual services. Under the new rules, violators face up to six months in prison or fines of up to 1m yen (£5,042).

While several hosts have claimed that exploitative hosts are few and a small minority of clients end up facing any real financial duress.

“The reputation of host clubs is really bad at the moment,” a host named Narumi told The Guardian. “The vast majority of customers have nothing to do with the debt problem, but they’re more reluctant to come because of all the media coverage.”

But others, like 27-year-old host Yajo, have admitted that the pressure to rank leads many to manipulate clients with false promises of marriage. “That’s a common trick,” he told The Japan Times. He also revealed that new hosts make around 180,000 yen (£907) a month, but after taxes and grooming costs, many earn far less, making sales performance their only path to financial survival.