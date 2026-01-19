Why Japan’s Takaichi has called election just three months after taking power

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that a national election will be held on 8 February.

The decision aims to capitalise on her strong public polling, representing her first electoral test since taking office in October.

Why call an election now?

Japan's first female premier inherited a battered government, with her ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) having lost its majority in both houses of parliament after disgruntled voters punished it over rising prices and a funding scandal.

By calling a snap election now, she hopes to capitalise on a surge in public support for a new leader who has promised to spur economic growth, tackle cost-of-living concerns and tighten immigration rules.

Some media polls have put the LDP's support at more than 60%, giving Ms Takaichi an opportunity to restore its majority in the more powerful lower chamber.

open image in gallery Japan's prime minister Sanae Takaichi poses during a ceremony to mark the closure of the end-of-year trading session at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. ( AFP/Getty )

A poll of 1,213 people published by public broadcaster NHK on January 13 showed she had the backing of 62% of voters.

Even if she gets a lower-house majority, however, Ms Takaichi will still have to govern with a minority in the upper house, which she cannot dissolve. Voters elect half its members every three years and the next election is not due until 2028.

What would a strong result deliver?

A decisive victory would strengthen Ms Takaichi's hand within the LDP and reduce her reliance on smaller political parties to pass key legislation.

That, in turn, could allow her to push ahead with plans to boost government spending to revive economic growth and sharply increase defence outlays under a revised national security strategy amid heightened tension with powerful neighbour China.

The shift could mark a further step from Japan’s post-war pacifist constraints, including a long-standing principle that bars nuclear weapons from its territory.

With prices still rising and the yen's value against the U.S. dollar sliding, the cost of living is likely to dominate the election campaign.

In the NHK poll, 45% of respondents said that was their main concern, followed by diplomacy and national security at 16%.

open image in gallery Ms Takaichi gestures as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech during their visit to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Having already proposed record spending of $770 billion for the next fiscal year, Ms Takaichi also promised a temporary sales tax cut on food on Monday, further unnerving investors in one of the world's most indebted industrial economies.

What’s up for grabs?

All 465 seats in the lower house will be contested, 289 in single-member districts and 176 through proportional representation. A simple majority requires 233 seats.

The LDP now controls 199 seats in the chamber and governs with the support of its coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, which has 34 seats.

The main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has joined forces with the LDP's former coalition partner Komeito to contest the election under a new Centrist Reform Alliance party. That brings their joint seats to 172.

Attention may also focus on how Ms Takaichi fares against the far-right Sanseito Party, whose calls for tighter immigration controls siphoned votes from the LDP in last July's upper house election, where it won 14 seats.

What happens next?

After Ms Takaichi dissolves the lower house on January 23, official campaigning will begin on January 27. If the LDP and Ishin secure a majority, she will be confirmed as prime minister in a special parliamentary session.

If not, she may be forced to seek new coalition partners or the support of other smaller parties, a setback that would weaken her authority.