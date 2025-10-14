Japan man sentenced to death for ‘cold-blooded’ killing of four in 2023 rampage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A court in Japan has sentenced a man to death for killing four people in a stabbing and shooting attack in 2023, rejecting the defence’s argument that he was suffering from a severe mental disorder.

Masanori Aoki, 34, was convicted of fatally stabbing two women and two police officers on a street in Nakano City, Nagano Prefecture, in the summer of 2023.

Aoki had long believed that the two women – Yukie Murakami, 66, and Yasuko Takeuchi, 70 – had bad-mouthed him, calling him a “loner” and “creepy”. He attacked them with a knife as they passed by on the street, then shot the responding police officers with a hunting rifle.

The Nagano District Court said Aoki “stole precious lives” by killing four people, calling his actions “cruel in the extreme”.

“It was an atrocious crime in which four precious lives were taken based on a strong intent to kill,” presiding judge Masashi Sakata said.

“The outcome of his actions was grave indeed and cruel in the extreme,” the court added.

The defence cited a psychiatric evaluation to argue that Aoki was suffering from, which diminished his capacity to distinguish right from wrong.

Prosecutors acknowledged that Aoki experienced delusions but maintained that he carried out the killings in a fit of rage and was aware of his actions. They also said he showed “exceptional cruelty and cold-bloodedness” during the May 2023 attack.

The attack unfolded dramatically as Aoki, dressed in a camouflage outfit, hat, sunglasses and mask, chased the women in the street and stabbed them. He then used a hunting rifle to shoot and kill police officers Takuo Ikeuchi, 61, and Yoshiki Tamai, 46, who had rushed to the scene.

The suspect later barricaded himself inside his father’s home with his mother and aunt for at least 12 hours.

During the standoff, TV footage showed police wearing bulletproof vests and carrying shields, with an ambulance on standby. Police sealed off a 300-metre radius around the house, while city officials urged residents in the quiet farming neighbourhood to stay home or move to an evacuation centre, where about 80 people reportedly took shelter.

Aoki is believed to be the eldest son of Masamichi Aoki, the speaker of the Nakano City Assembly.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan due to strict gun control laws, which only allow civilians to own hunting rifles and airguns for protection against animal attacks. However, in recent years, a few high-profile cases involving random stabbings and arson have raised concerns about public safety and homemade weapons.

The quadruple murder prompted authorities to tighten firearm regulations, making it harder for people to own “half-rifles” – the type of gun used by Aoki in the attack.