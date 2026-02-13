Japan detains Chinese fishing boat and its captain amid escalating tension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japanese officials said they have detained a Chinese fishing vessel after it allegedly ignored orders to halt for an inspection in Japan’s exclusive maritime economic zone.

Although Japan has detained fishing boats from South Korea and Taiwan in recent years, this is the first case involving a Chinese vessel since 2022. This comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.

Japan’s Fisheries Agency said on Friday that the vessel’s captain – a 47-year-old Chinese national – was arrested on suspicion of “trying to evade an onboard inspection” in waters off Nagasaki prefecture in southwest Japan on Thursday, about 89.4 nautical miles (165km) south-southwest of Meshima Island, according to Kyodo News.

The agency said in a statement: “The vessel’s captain was ordered to stop for an inspection by a fisheries inspector, but the vessel failed to comply and fled.

“Consequently, the vessel’s captain was arrested on the same day,” the agency said. There were a further 10 people on board at the time, the agency added.

NHK Japan reported that the vessel was “capable of catching a large quantity of fish such as mackerel and horse mackerel”.

“The agency suspects the boat may have entered Japan’s EEZ (exclusive economic zone) to conduct illicit fishing. It has not disclosed whether the captain admitted to the allegations, saying it might influence the investigation,” the outlet said.

Beijing has not yet publicly responded to the incident.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Minoru Kihara said on Friday that Japan “will continue to take resolute action in our ⁠enforcement activities to prevent and deter ⁠illegal fishing operations by foreign vessels”.

Ties between Japan and China sank to the worst level in years after Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi, just a month after taking office last year, triggered a diplomatic row by claiming that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could bring about a Japanese military response. Beijing responded with export curbs, flight cancellations and vitriolic commentaries, repeatedly demanding a retraction.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and does not rule out the use of force to reunify it with the mainland. Beijing objects to the involvement of third countries in Taiwan, notably the US, which is the main supplier of weapons to the island.

Ms Takaichi later explained that Tokyo would act within the limits of its legal framework.